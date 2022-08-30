NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

public health

Several People Have Become 'Seriously Ill' After Eating At This Markham Restaurant

Public health has issued an important warning.

Toronto Associate Editor
Delight Restaurant & BBQ in Markham.

Samantha Peksa | Narcity

A restaurant in the city of Markham has reportedly caused several people to become "seriously ill" after eating there over the weekend.

York Regional Police told Narcity they became aware of an incident on Sunday, August 28 and that the "York Region Public Health Inspector has been engaged and are currently investigating."

Dr. Barry Pakes, York Region Medical Officer of Health, said that "the Regional Municipality of York is currently investigating reports of several individuals becoming seriously ill following a meal at a restaurant in the City of Markham," according to an emailed statement sent to Narcity.

The incident occurred at Delight Restaurant & BBQ, located at 1250 Castlemore Ave., Unit 4, in Markham.

Anyone who ate there on Saturday, August 27, 2022, or Sunday, August 28, 2022, who feels unwell should seek medical attention immediately.

This includes anyone who had dine-in, takeout or delivery. Public health is also warning people to throw out any food from the restaurant.

However, at this time, it is unclear how many people were affected by this incident, but York Regional Public Health has responded by immediately taking action and closing the restaurant.

Delight Restaurant & BBQ will remain closed as the investigation is ongoing.

It is important to note that the restaurant is cooperating with the investigation.

CTV News reported that the incident was a "mass poisoning," and Pakes said, "we do suspect that it was something called aconite, which is a toxin that can be found in various herbs or roots, or in particular one flower."

Dr. David Juurlink, head of the Clinical Pharmacology and Toxicology division at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, said in a tweet on Monday that "aconitine is a highly toxic alkaloid derived from the genus Aconitum (monkshood, wolfsbane and others)."

Some indications of poisoning include nausea, vomiting, cramping, numbness, muscle weakness or even coma.

In other words, "aconite is bad news," Juurlink said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

