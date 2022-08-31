NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

public health

Markham Restaurant Set To Reopen After Several People Got Sick From The Food

"There does not appear to be a significant risk to the public."

Toronto Associate Editor
Delight Restaurant & BBQ in Markham.

Delight Restaurant & BBQ in Markham.

Samantha Peksa | Narcity

Over the weekend, an unforeseen incident occurred at a Markham restaurant, which caused the place to shut down as investigations took place. However, starting Wednesday, the restaurant could reopen.

Delight Restaurant & BBQ, located at 1250 Castlemore Avenue, Unit 4, in Markham, caused 12 individuals to become "seriously ill," according to Dr Barry Pakes, York Region Medical Officer of Health.

People who ate at the restaurant on Saturday, August 27, 2022, or Sunday, August 28, 2022, were asked to seek medical attention immediately if they were feeling unwell.

On Wednesday, Pakes told Narcity that the restaurant is cooperating with the investigation and that "there does not appear to be a significant risk to the public."

Additionally, "the Region is reinspecting the restaurant on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, and upon a successful reinspection the restaurant will be permitted to reopen," he added.

On Tuesday, Pakes said that based on their initial investigation and onset of symptoms, people who were sick could have been caused by a "food ingredient contaminated with aconite."

"Aconite is derived from plants and plant roots that contain toxic alkaloids and can cause severe illness; aconite containing plants is used in herbal medicine when prepared in a particular way that removes toxins," he added.

However, the lab is still waiting to receive confirmation that the substance is aconite, and the results are expected by the end of the week.

Nevertheless, the York Region will continue working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Ministry of Health to ensure that aconite is not available elsewhere.

Anyone having consumed food from the restaurant and presenting the following symptoms can contact Health Connection at 1-800-361-5653 Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. to report them:

  • Numbness/tingling of the tongue or limbs;
  • Diarrhea;
  • Stomach cramps;
  • Nausea;
  • Vomiting;
  • Headache;
  • Irregular or rapid heartbeat.
Comments 💬

