A Woman On TikTok Says She Ate Too Much All-You-Can-Eat Sushi & Ended Up In The Hospital

Global Staff Writer
danielleshap | TikTok

A woman on TikTok just learned the difference between "all you can eat" and "all you should eat." And she did it the hard way.

Danielle Shapiro recently shared a TikTok video of herself feasting on more than 30 rolls of sushi and other items at a buffet, but things took a hard turn in her follow-up video.

The next video shows Shapiro in a hospital bed, where she says she ended up because she'd overindulged at the sushi buffet.

Shapiro wanted to get her money's worth at the $50-per-person buffet, and she may have overdone it.

In a now-viral video, she posted a replay of exactly what she ate and in what order, captioning the video: "We were rolled out of the restaurant."

She says she ate nothing less than a bunch of green dragon rolls, a snow roll, a California roll, a wakame roll, plus edamame, four gyozas, two jalapeño poppers and some miso soup.

@danielleshap

We were rolled out of the restaurant #DisneyPlusVoices #sushi #fyp @amandaakingg

It turns out that the meal was just enough to send her over the edge the morning after.

Shapiro woke up around 6 a.m. the next day and immediately felt pain in her stomach and chest, the New York Post reports.

"It was hard to take deep breaths," she said.

She then updated followers on TikTok with another video clip, which she captioned "All you can eat sushi gone wrong."

In the clip, which now has more than 11 million views, she shares moments from her visit to the hospital and the sushi feast that led to it.

@danielleshap

All you can eat sushi gone wrong… 🥴

When one user asked: "Genuinely curious: did you have to show this to your doctor?" Shapiro replied: "Yes."

Another user commented: "You said you were rolled out of the restaurant not knowing it'd be on a stretcher."

"Yasss Sailor Mercury," said another user, joking that Shapiro may have gotten mercury poisoning from eating all that seafood.

Though she has not specified what her diagnosis was in the hospital, Shapiro now seems to be feeling well as she continues to post videos on TikTok.

