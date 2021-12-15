You Can Get Paid $85 An Hour To Watch TikTok Video Hacks & Your Internet Is Also Covered
Can you think of anything better than being paid to watch TikToks all day?
How many times have you gone on TikTok just to take a short break and watch a few funny videos, and then boom, two hours have gone by, and you're still watching Ryanair's TikTok videos?
Well, now you can do precisely that and get paid for it.
Material Market, an online material supplier, is looking to hire someone to watch and review TikTok hack videos. Seriously.
Enjoy watching TikTok?\n\nGet paid \u00a350/hr to watch DIY videos on the platform!\n\nhttps://www.indy100.com/viral/watch-tiktok-diy-hack-videos-paid-b1975739\u00a0\u2026\n\nApply at https://materialsmarket.com/careers— materialsmarket (@materialsmarket) 1639494280
The position also requires the candidate to create content for the Material Market website.
The role pays £50 an hour, equivalent to CA$85.
"The TikTok Hack Reviewer will be hired to watch DIY and home renovation hack videos and review all videos, taking notes on the ones that look the most useful for anyone taking part in a construction project," explains the job posting.
Good pay is not the only perk that comes with the job. The company will also cover the successful candidate's internet costs during their period of employment.
The cherry on top is that the role is entirely remote and has flexible hours, so you don't have to be in the U.K. to apply.
The job doesn't require a lot of experience, although previous content creation experience and digital knowledge are preferred for the role. If you don't have those, that's fine; the company is willing to provide written training.
All you need is to be fluent in English with good writing and communication skills. You should also be familiar with DIY techniques and "life hack" videos.
If that sounds like you, then apply before the deadline on December 22.
