Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
canada jobs

You Can Get Paid $85 An Hour To Watch TikTok Video Hacks & Your Internet Is Also Covered

Can you think of anything better than being paid to watch TikToks all day?

You Can Get Paid $85 An Hour To Watch TikTok Video Hacks & Your Internet Is Also Covered
Insidestudio | Dreamstime, @materialsmarket | Instagram

How many times have you gone on TikTok just to take a short break and watch a few funny videos, and then boom, two hours have gone by, and you're still watching Ryanair's TikTok videos?

Well, now you can do precisely that and get paid for it.

Material Market, an online material supplier, is looking to hire someone to watch and review TikTok hack videos. Seriously.

The position also requires the candidate to create content for the Material Market website.

The role pays £50 an hour, equivalent to CA$85.

"The TikTok Hack Reviewer will be hired to watch DIY and home renovation hack videos and review all videos, taking notes on the ones that look the most useful for anyone taking part in a construction project," explains the job posting.

Good pay is not the only perk that comes with the job. The company will also cover the successful candidate's internet costs during their period of employment.

The cherry on top is that the role is entirely remote and has flexible hours, so you don't have to be in the U.K. to apply.

The job doesn't require a lot of experience, although previous content creation experience and digital knowledge are preferred for the role. If you don't have those, that's fine; the company is willing to provide written training.

All you need is to be fluent in English with good writing and communication skills. You should also be familiar with DIY techniques and "life hack" videos.

If that sounds like you, then apply before the deadline on December 22.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

A Major Gaming Company Is Hiring Over 60 Positions In Toronto RN & Here Are 6 To Apply For

Some of Ubisoft's job openings are looking for programmers to work on a beloved remake! 🎮

Google Maps

Calling Torontonians who love to play video games and actually know a thing or two about programming: Ubisoft Toronto is looking for people to join their team right now.

The major gaming company announced Wednesday that its Toronto offices will be tasked with recreating Splinter Cell, as, after all, Splinter Cell Blacklist was actually the first game to come out of the 6ix's studios.

Keep Reading Show less

TikTokers Want To Swap Homes Like In 'The Holiday' & It Sounds Like The Ultimate Vacation

How would you feel about swapping homes with a stranger? ✈️

justjazzzyidk | TikTok, thistimeincolour | TikTok

If you'd rather not be home for the holidays, a new TikTok trend is seeing users offering to switch homes with someone else for free, just like in the movie The Holiday.

Many users have started advertising their homes to swap with someone else in a different city, in a nod to the 2006 Christmastime romantic comedy.

Keep Reading Show less

6 City Of Toronto Jobs That Don't Require A Degree & Still Pay Really Well

You can make up to $100K without a diploma! 💸

Boonsom | Dreamtime

Trying to find a job that earns you a living wage, especially one that doesn't require a degree, isn't always easy. But you can find some pretty sweet gigs if you know where to look.

The City of Toronto, for example, actually has a bunch of open positions for individuals who opted out of the student loan club before hopping into the workforce.

Keep Reading Show less

Drake Responded To A TikToker's Spot-On Impression Of Him & It's Actually Uncanny (VIDEO)

She nailed his NBA speech. 😂

@champagnepapi | Instagram

If your dream is to receive clout from Drake, then prepare to spend hours of your life nailing down a word-for-word impression of him on TikTok because that's the ticket, folks.

TikToker @yojairyjaimee, who has over 540K followers on the platform, managed to get a shout-out from Drizzy himself after posting an uncanny recreation of the rapper's famous NBA speech made weeks before the Raptors won the championship.

Keep Reading Show less