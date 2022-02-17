Sections

A TikTok Star & Her Mom Were Charged With Murder After A High Speed Car Crash In The UK

Mahek Bukhari was arrested after the deadly crash.

Global Staff Writer
@maybvlogs | TikTok

A TikTok influencer and her mom are facing murder charges in the United Kingdom, after two men were killed in a high-speed car crash.

Fashion influencer Mahek Bukhari, 22, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 45, appeared in court to face the murder charges on Wednesday, BBC News reports. Three others were also arrested in the case, although no pleas have been entered.

Police say the murder charges involve an incident near Leicestershire early last Friday, where three cars were involved in a highway crash.

All three vehicles were going at high speed and the suspects allegedly ran the victims off the road, according to Complex.

According to reports by the BBC, the two victims were Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, 21-year-old cousins from Burnaby, Oxfordshire. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The younger Bukhari hasn't posted anything on TikTok since the incident, but her recent posts suggest that she and her mom are pretty close.

@maybvlogs

so blessed to have her in my life, my mother, best friend and sister all in one 🤍 #fyp #foryou #relatable #maybvlogs #relationship #mum #viral #crazy

Ijazuddin's father told the Daily Mail that his son had borrowed the car and was dropping off his cousin to see a friend.

"Saqib was very down about things. Hashim loved him a lot and cared for all people in general. He would do anything to help somebody out," said his father.

"This is the kind of person he was. He was just doing a good deed because he never wanted to say no to anybody in trouble."

Bukhari's TikTok videos have been getting thousands of hits since the incident, and one in particular is not aging well.

The TikTok, which was posted before the incident, shows Bukhari joking about killing someone.

@maybvlogs

Girl best- what?🥴 #fyp #foryou #funny #maybvlogs #love #trend #crazy #viral #trend #content #xybzca

"You face the most serious charge known to criminal law... do you know that?" a judge asked the Bukharis at their hearing.

"Yes," they replied.

Their next court date is in March and the trial is set for September.

