A TikTok User Put A Condom On Their Leg Just To Fact-Check Men Who Claim They're 'Too Big'
No more excuses!
A TikTok user is blasting men for not wearing condoms in a wildly popular demonstration video, which suggests that the excuses some men use to avoid wearing them are baseless.
The video, which has amassed over 9 million views and 1.6 million likes on TikTok, shows a person successfully putting a condom on their foot and pulling it up all the way to their thigh without breaking it.
The TikToker @theel_inloser captioned the video: "What a fancy thigh-high, right? That's all."
The video also lists some of the excuses men might use, such as "I'm too big," "it won't fit," or "it hurts."
And the message of the video is pretty clear: if it can fit on a person's leg, it fit on something smaller than that.
For all the people wondering what brand of condom they used to carry out the experiment, it's Trojan, the TikToker confirmed in a pinned comment under the video. Their profile says they work at an adult store, so they've likely heard plenty of these excuses before.
The most liked comment under the video with over 180k likes said: "Dude EXACTLY LMAO. They just don't wanna wear one, so they lie."
Another comment said what many women are probably thinking when men make up such excuses like "It doesn't feel as good."
"Neither does waking up at 3 am with a crying baby," wrote the commenter.
"Finally, waterproof socks," jokes another commenter.
Another adult store worker also chimed in and commented: "It was very difficult not to laugh at men that said this when I worked at an adult store."
The Trojan brand TikTok account also left a comment saying, "Fun fact: this product was actually modelled after me specifically! Such an honor xx."
But not all of the reactions were good-natured. Some people also left some not-so-flattering messages that the original poster did not hesitate to counter.
The TikToker confirmed that she's a manager at an adult store and knows exactly what she's doing in a follow-up video.
"The adult male peeped size is between 5.1 and 5 and a half inches. The average condom size starts at 6.7 and goes up and usually ranges around 8.3….sooo, I think you're fine."
So remember folks, the next time a man tries to avoid wearing a condom, he's making excuses.