A '90 Day Fiance' Star Told TikTok She's Selling Boob Sweat Online & Making Thousands
She also used to sell her farts in a jar 🤨💨
Everyone wants an easy side hustle, and former 90-Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto says she's found the perfect one: selling her boob sweat online.
The reality star/influencer recently revealed her unconventional method for making money on TikTok, and it's definitely not for everyone. However, there seems to at least be a few people who are into it, because she claims to be making some serious money.
The former reality TV star shared in a TikTok video that she sells each bottle of sweat for $500, and that can add up pretty quickly if you find a few dedicated buyers.
It's also not her first unusual hustle, as she revealed last year that she used to sell her farts in jars.
"People thought they saw the last of me when I retired from selling farts but now I'm back with $500 🍈🍈 sweat jars," said the caption over one of her demo videos about her new product.
She even shared a "day in the life" video showing her routine for collecting her "ta ta sweat in bottles."
Matto has a whole setup prepared for her newest business venture, and it involves sunbathing in her backyard for hours while wearing a bikini and collecting her sweat.
"All you need is bottles, sun, cha-chas, and sit out like a maple tree for hours," says Matto in her video caption.
@stepankamatto
Just another day in the life on unfiltrd 😅❤️🤪 #LENOVOJUSTBEYOU #FrunktheBeat #funskit #10MillionAdoptions
It's quite the pivot from selling farts in jars - especially after she claimed to have made more than $200,000 doing it. However, Matto gave that up after she was apparently hospitalized with chest pains related to all the beans and eggs she ate for her business.
She's apparently having better luck with her sweat bottles, and she claims she's making thousands of dollars selling them on the internet.
She's even made a video following the popular TikTok trend "pov my bf id breaking up with me," and makes it about selling her boob sweat.
We did the math and if Matto manages to sell even 50 bottles, she's probably made some serious bank.
You've gotta admire the hustle, right?