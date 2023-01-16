A '90 Day Fiancé' Star Is On The U.S. Marshals' Most Wanted List & The Charges Are Pretty Huge
He was recently arrested in Florida.
TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cast member Michael Baltimore was arrested in South Florida on January 13 after being on the U.S. Marshals' 15 Most Wanted list for murder since May 2021.
According to a press release from the federal agency in June 2022, he allegedly shot three people. One of the victims was his old boss at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, named Kendell Jerome Cook. Cook was the shop's owner and died from the injuries sustained. The reality star was marked armed and dangerous.
Authorities say he was apprehended for a bar fight in Davie, Florida, as reported by CNN, where he was said to be in possession of a knife and threatened to grab his gun. He was taken to Broward County Jail.
The District Attorney in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, Sean McCormack said he will be facing first-degree murder charges for Cook's death, CBS Miami reported.
Baltimore appeared on the TV show in June 2019 where he was filmed working at the shop with Cook.
The U.S. Marshals Service had offered a $25,000 reward, while the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives offered up to $10,000. Cumberland County Crime Stoppers also offered $2,000 to anyone that had any information.
“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community. By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service," U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis had said in a press release last year.
Narcity requested comment from the Broward County Sheriff's Office and is awaiting a response.