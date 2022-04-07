Ex WWE Star Tammy Lynn Sytch Was Involved In A Major Car Crash & Another Person Was Killed
"Sunny" Sytch could face charges.
Former WWE star Tammy Lynn "Sunny" Sytch is under investigation after a fatal car crash in Florida last month, according to reports.
The accident happened on March 25 in Ormond Beach, according to local police. Authorities say Sytch's Mercedes ran a red light, collided with a second car and then pushed it into a third.
The driver of one of the cars, a man in his seventies named Julian Lasseter, died in hospital after the accident, police said in a statement obtained by People.
Sytch, 49 was taken to a hospital, treated for her injuries and later released "after a search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a sample of her blood for investigation of impairment," police said in their news release.
The passengers in the third car also sustained minor injuries but they did not need to go to the hospital, police said.
Authorities are now waiting for blood test results amid suspicions that Sytch was driving under the influence.
"The investigation may lead to criminal charges, which are pending toxicology results," police said.
This isn't Sytch's first run-in with law enforcement.
In 2019, Sytch was arrested on her sixth DUI charge. She was also arrested earlier this year for allegedly threatening to kill an intimate partner, TMZ reports.
Sytch was one of the biggest stars in the WWE in the 1990s, when she went by the stage name "Sunny." She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.
She has since become an OnlyFans creator and occasional guest at wrestling fan conventions.
The crash is still under investigation and no one had been charged as of Thursday afternoon.