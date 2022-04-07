Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
tammy sytch

Ex WWE Star Tammy Lynn Sytch Was Involved In A Major Car Crash & Another Person Was Killed

"Sunny" Sytch could face charges.

Global Staff Writer
Tammy Sytch

Tammy Sytch

WWEHOFerSunny | Twitter

Former WWE star Tammy Lynn "Sunny" Sytch is under investigation after a fatal car crash in Florida last month, according to reports.

The accident happened on March 25 in Ormond Beach, according to local police. Authorities say Sytch's Mercedes ran a red light, collided with a second car and then pushed it into a third.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his seventies named Julian Lasseter, died in hospital after the accident, police said in a statement obtained by People.

Sytch, 49 was taken to a hospital, treated for her injuries and later released "after a search warrant was approved and executed to obtain a sample of her blood for investigation of impairment," police said in their news release.

The passengers in the third car also sustained minor injuries but they did not need to go to the hospital, police said.

Authorities are now waiting for blood test results amid suspicions that Sytch was driving under the influence.

"The investigation may lead to criminal charges, which are pending toxicology results," police said.

This isn't Sytch's first run-in with law enforcement.

In 2019, Sytch was arrested on her sixth DUI charge. She was also arrested earlier this year for allegedly threatening to kill an intimate partner, TMZ reports.

Sytch was one of the biggest stars in the WWE in the 1990s, when she went by the stage name "Sunny." She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

She has since become an OnlyFans creator and occasional guest at wrestling fan conventions.

The crash is still under investigation and no one had been charged as of Thursday afternoon.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...