TikTok & Instagram Star Gabriel Salazar Has Died In A Car Crash In Texas

Three other passengers in the car were also killed.

@gabenotbabee | Instagram

Tiktoker Gabriel Salazar has died following a car crash in Texas, according to local authorities.

The 19-year-old, known as @gabenotbabe to his 2.2 million Tiktok followers and @gabenotbabee to his 800,000+ Instagram fans, was the driver involved in a fatal car crash on Sunday, September 26, that killed himself and three passengers.

Highway patrol staff told Insider that Salazar was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Zavala County, Texas.

Salazar joined TikTok in 2019 and shot to fame on the social media platform, garnering millions of views on his content, which included dance videos and lip-syncs. His Instagram page includes selfies and photos with friends and cars.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by one of Salazar's friends. The memorial fund has already received more than US$38,000 in donations.

