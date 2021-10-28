Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - People

TikTok & Instagram Star Huey Haha Has Died At Age 22

His videos on TikTok have racked up 4.5 million views.

TikTok & Instagram Star Huey Haha Has Died At Age 22
@hueyhaha_ | Instagram

Huey Haha, a popular social media figure with hundreds of thousands of followers, has died at age 22.

A post on his Instagram page said that he "loved every single one of his supporters" and included a screenshot of a GoFundMe account that hopes to pay for funeral costs and support for his 2-year-old daughter, Princess.

A cause of death has not been given.

Huey Haha, whose real name is Huey Ha, started to make it big on social media two years ago by posting one- to two-minute-long comedy videos. He also amassed nearly 460,000 YouTube subscribers, receiving over 133 million views on his videos.

As of October 28, the GoFundMe campaign sits at US$34,187.