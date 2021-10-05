An Inuk TikTok Star & Her Mom Went Viral For Showing What A Traditional Kiss Looks Like
An Inuk TikToker is using her platform to demonstrate what a traditional Inuit kiss really looks like.
In a recent video posted to Shina Nova's account, the TikToker and her mother dispelled what they said is commonly referred to as the "Eskimo Kiss."
@shinanova
Showing you how we kiss, to show affection @kayuulanova #inuit #indigenous #kunik #eskimokiss
"A lot of people think this is the 'Eskimo Kiss,'" Nova said before demonstrating it by rubbing noses with her mother.
She then stated that the "real Inuit kiss" is actually called "Kunik," which is typically done with a lot of emotion.
Nova's mother then grabbed her face pressing her nose against Nova's cheek to demonstrate.
"The more love you have for a person the more stronger you that you do it," Nova said before pressing her nose against her mother's cheek multiple times.
As of October 5, the TikTok video had been viewed over 5.1 million times.