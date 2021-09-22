Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
tik tok video

These TikTok Videos Show All Kinds Of Nasty Garbage Being Pulled From Vancouver Waters

It's a whole lot of gross.

These TikTok Videos Show All Kinds Of Nasty Garbage Being Pulled From Vancouver Waters
cleanerlakes | TikTok, cleanerlakes | TikTok

If you've ever wondered how dirty our oceans can get, well look no further than the insane amount of garbage collected in these TikTok videos.

Over the past weekend, Henry Wang posted a pair of videos after doing a dive at the Shipyards at Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver.

In the first video, Wang sets the scene giving a shoutout to his fellow divers who took to the waters with him to pick out any trash that may be hiding underneath.

@cleanerlakes Over 1300 lbs of trash taken out of the ocean today. 😎 ##trash ##trashtok ##scuba
♬ original sound - Henry Wang

Then after their hunt, Wang posted a second video confirming that the group had collected 1,362 pounds of trash. Wang showed off about 34 chairs, three shopping cards, 10 tires and a crab trap.

@cleanerlakes This is a better shot. 1,362 lbs. (618kg). Taken out of Lonsdale Quay ##trash ##trashtok ##scuba
♬ original sound - Henry Wang

While seeing all this garbage may not be good news to some, Wang referred to being surrounded by the results of the successful mission as his "happy place."

However, this isn't the first time Wang has gone diving for trash. His TikTok account features several videos of himself and the group Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans, who perform cleanup dives like this one on a regular basis.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This TikTok Video ​Of A Rescued BC Grizzly Being Fed From A Gondola Will Warm Your Heart

It's like getting a giant bear hug.

kickinghorsemtn | TikTok, kickinghorsemtn | TikTok

If you need a little pick-me-up, this TikTok video featuring a rescued B.C. grizzly bear's feeding time has you covered.

In a video posted by Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, a staff member is seen hanging out of a gondola, dropping all kinds of goodies to the rescued bear named Boo.

Keep Reading Show less

This Oceanfront Home In BC Has 7 Bedrooms & Somehow Only Costs $700K (PHOTOS)

Major Caribbean vibes! 😍🏠
John Ismay | RE/MAX John Ismay | RE/MAX

Sometimes a real estate listing just comes along and sweeps you off your feet. This B.C. home for sale is an ocean lover's dream come true. 

Located in Port Clements, this seven-bedroom, six-bathroom home has some of the strongest patio game you've ever seen  

Keep Reading Show less

The Company Behind 'Dollywood' Just Bought The Vancouver Aquarium

They also own the Harlem Globetrotters.
Vancouver Aquarium | Twitter

On Thursday, April 15, the Vancouver Aquarium announced that it is now owned by a U.S. corporation called Herschend Enterprises.

Herschend Enterprises also owns the Harlem Globetrotters, Dollywood, and a whole bunch of other attractions, many of which are themed around Dolly Parton. 

Keep Reading Show less

7 Private Island Homes In Canada You Can Book This Summer To Get Away From It All

You'll want these on your bucket list!
Josie | Airbnb Daniel | Airbnb

private island rentals in Canada

These seven listings are available if you're looking for an escape, or you can add them to your bucket list for whenever you feel comfortable travelling.

Keep Reading Show less