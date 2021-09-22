These TikTok Videos Show All Kinds Of Nasty Garbage Being Pulled From Vancouver Waters
It's a whole lot of gross.
If you've ever wondered how dirty our oceans can get, well look no further than the insane amount of garbage collected in these TikTok videos.
Over the past weekend, Henry Wang posted a pair of videos after doing a dive at the Shipyards at Lonsdale Quay in North Vancouver.
In the first video, Wang sets the scene giving a shoutout to his fellow divers who took to the waters with him to pick out any trash that may be hiding underneath.
@cleanerlakes Over 1300 lbs of trash taken out of the ocean today. 😎 ##trash ##trashtok ##scuba
♬ original sound - Henry Wang
Then after their hunt, Wang posted a second video confirming that the group had collected 1,362 pounds of trash. Wang showed off about 34 chairs, three shopping cards, 10 tires and a crab trap.
@cleanerlakes This is a better shot. 1,362 lbs. (618kg). Taken out of Lonsdale Quay ##trash ##trashtok ##scuba
♬ original sound - Henry Wang
While seeing all this garbage may not be good news to some, Wang referred to being surrounded by the results of the successful mission as his "happy place."
However, this isn't the first time Wang has gone diving for trash. His TikTok account features several videos of himself and the group Divers for Cleaner Lakes and Oceans, who perform cleanup dives like this one on a regular basis.