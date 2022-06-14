TikTok Star Elyse Myers Got Real About Her Mental Health & The 'Toll' Of Online Fame
"People forget you're a human being with feelings."
TikTok star Elyse Myers opened up about the mental health impact of being a social media star, and her fans are thanking her for the honesty.
In a tearful video posted for her 5 million followers on Monday, the comedian explains how her fame has impacted her, and how hurtful it is to see people come after her in the comments. Myers, 28, also says that she never really wanted fame, and she wants people to remember that she's a real person.
"I don't think people understand the toll it takes on your mental health, being in the spotlight. I think people forget you're a human being with feelings," said Myers in the video, which has been watched more than 3 million times.
"I didn't want this. I didn't ask for this. I didn't want to become this. And I'm just trying to do my best, navigating through all of this, and it's wild."
Myers, who used to work as a web developer, became famous on TikTok after posting a hilarious video last year about a bizarre dating experience. In the video she explains how she was talked into driving to Taco Bell and spending $149.07 on 100 hard shell tacos.
"I remember thinking, 'No one's going to watch this.' Within the first hour, it just blew up," the Nebraska native told PEOPLE earlier this year. "I got really scared, and then it was cool. It was cool that people connected and thought it was so funny."
Myers now has fans such as Reese Witherspoon following her and even posting videos to duet some of her content.
In her latest video, Myers says she's torn between continuing with her TikTok life and going back to her old one.
"I liked my life before this, and I keep thinking about how I want to go back to it," she said, before adding that she wants to create place for people to "feel loved" online.
Myers ends the video by reminding fans and followers to remember that she's also a person before making rude comments.
Myers' followers applauded her for her honesty and backed her up in the comments.
"I do not trust anyone that doesn't like Elyse Myers," said the most-liked comment.
"You matter SO MUCH," said another.
"People are mean sometimes," Myers said in a follow-up video with over 1 million views on Monday. "But we're not going to quit doing things because somebody doesn't like us."
She then added in the comments that she is "taking a break for a few days."