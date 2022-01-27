Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

CAMH Says Canadians Under 40 Are Experiencing Anxiety & Depression More Than Anyone Else

"This won’t end when the last COVID-19 patient leaves the ICU."

Trending Staff Writer
CAMH Says Canadians Under 40 Are Experiencing Anxiety & Depression More Than Anyone Else
Külli Kittus | Unsplash

If you've been struggling with your mental health lately you're not alone, according to new research from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

On Tuesday, January 25, CAMH released a report that found Canadians are experiencing the highest levels of anxiety, depression and loneliness since spring of 2020, which is when COVID-19 entered our collective lives for the first time.

One of the key findings from the research is that age plays a factor in these feelings, with Canadians between 18 and 39 years old reporting the highest levels of moderate to severe anxiety, loneliness and feelings of depression.

That's the highest out of any age group.

Gender played a role, too. Heightened anxiety, loneliness and feelings of depression increased significantly among women during the same period, but only slightly for men.

“These larger increases among women may reflect that they are often carrying a disproportionate burden, including imbalances in caregiving responsibilities and frontline work,” said Dr. Samantha Wells, who co-led the survey.

Other key findings include the fear of contracting COVID-19 doubling from about 14% to about 28%.

“I think for a lot of people, this wave feels different from the other waves, like the rug has been pulled out from under them after they thought the worst was over,” said CAMH psychiatrist Dr. David Gratzer.

He added that he's seeing more pessimism and less resilience among people than in the last few waves of the pandemic.

"Remember, we were already in a mental health crisis before the pandemic began, and this won’t end when the last COVID-19 patient leaves the ICU. For health policy makers, this is a long-term issue that needs to be addressed right now.”

In terms of looking after yourself, doctors in Ontario recently shared ten mental health tips that might help with the shift in mood that people experience at this time of year.

Some of their suggestions include taking a moment to breathe to "help you gain clarity on what is truly important," and to disconnect from social media to "help recharge your mind and engage in other activities."

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day to talk or consult additional resources. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario reopening

Here Are 6 Tips To Help You Get Through Another Ontario Lockdown If You're Struggling RN

We spoke to a couple of Toronto psychologists on how to cope during this time.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

With the rapid rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU admissions, the Ontario government made the call to reintroduce some lockdown measures to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

As of January 5, a modified step two was put in place, imposing restrictions such as five-person gathering limits indoors, and indoor dining, gyms, and movie theatres being temporarily shut down. Some Ontarians are, undoubtedly, fed up with going into another lockdown.

Keep Reading Show less

10 Mental Health Tips From Ontario Doctors To Help You Look After Yourself In 2022

They're encouraging Canadians to make mental health "a priority" during the holidays and winter months.👇

Emily Underworld | Unsplash

It's cold, snowy, wintry and we're still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic — which means some days can definitely feel darker than others.

Ahead of the new year, the Ontario Medical Association is encouraging Canadians to make their mental health a priority, particularly during the holiday season and the winter months.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 vaccine

CAMH Now Has A COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic For People With Needle Fear & Medical Anxiety

They're holding two clinics and accepting walk-ins.

Google Maps

If the thought of syringes makes you squirm and is keeping you from getting your doses, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics that'll make your life easier.

Earlier this morning, September 20, CAMH announced that they'll be hosting a needlephobia and medical anxiety clinic today and on September 27 at the Sandi & Jim Treliving Gym in the Bell Gateway Building.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada's Worst Jobs For Mental Health Were Revealed But Students Are Feeling The Saddest

Still, things are looking up for Canada's students.

@universityofvictoria | Instagram, @universityofbc | Instagram

A study analyzing which industries have the worst mental health has shown that full-time students have the lowest mental health score, and they have for a while.

LifeWorks released its monthly Mental Health Index for June 2021 that looks at the mental health of people across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the 13th month in a row, full-time post-secondary students have the lowest mental health score at -20.6.

Keep Reading Show less