This Candid TikTok Shows 'What It's Like To Have A Mental Health Crisis In Canada' (VIDEO)
"Canada's health care system is free but blatantly broken."
A Canadian TikToker recently shared what it was like to experience a mental health crisis in the Canadian health care system, and it's an eye-opening account of what the process can be like.
Ally Towns (@http.mope), who describes herself as a "Mental Health Professional/ Recovery Advocate/ Silly Goose," posted a three-and-a-half-minute video detailing exactly what happened from the time she went to the emergency room to the time she was discharged from the hospital.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
"Let's talk about what it's like to have a mental health crisis in Canada," Ally said. "I took pictures and videos like I was a tourist for you guys, so let's get into it."
After waiting for six hours, Ally said that she started "sobbing uncontrollably," which is when she was finally seen by a doctor who chatted with her for about 20 minutes and noted that she should not go home alone.
Then, after speaking to a psychiatrist, Ally was informed that while yes, she was in need of a bed, she'd have to wait one to two days for it.
"Worth it, 'cause I knew if I went home, I wasn't gonna survive, but do I get a bed? No," she explained.
She then waited in that ward for three days, where she wasn't able to sleep due to insomnia and the hospital running code alarms and announcements.
Eventually, paramedics showed up to transfer her to another hospital.
"At this point I am fully traumatized, I am skittish, I am dissociating. I'm an exposed nerve, a husk of a human," Ally said.
She noted that the initial ward she was in was not there to keep her comfortable but rather to keep her alive, which she says they did, "but barely."
At the new hospital, Ally entered the Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU), which seemed to be a welcome relief from the previous hospital.
"Y'all, it's dimly lit in there. The nurses are so nice, they're like, 'Let's give you a tour,'" she explained, noting that she was given access to snacks, a shower and some clean pyjamas.
She also was given three meals a day, got privileges to leave the ward to go for walks outside and was given therapy homework to complete with the help of a nurse.
In total, Ally was at the CSU for four days.
"As much as the whole experience sucked, I'm really glad I did it," she said. "I think that when you reach a point of death's doorstep, you need to advocate for yourself."
"Canada's health care system is free but blatantly broken," Ally continued. "When you have to explain why you wanted to die over and over again, there's a big chance it's going to start to make sense, and that can be a trigger."
In conclusion, Ally had some words of advice.
"Reach out. Don't let yourself get to the point that I got to," Ally shared. "And if you don't take time for your mental health, you will be forced to make time."
She ended the video by blowing kisses to the camera.
Unfortunately, many in the comments shared similarly frustrating instances of lack of mental health care in the country.
"A few years ago I called a help line for $uicide in Canada and was on hold for TWO HOURS," wrote one person.
"I waited 4 nights for a bed… just for them to send me home bc there was no bed," said another.
Ally's video currently has over one million views and over 150,000 likes.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of harming themselves, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.