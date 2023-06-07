Here's How To Find The Right Therapist In Ontario Or BC & You Should Ask These 5 Questions
Many of us get overwhelmed when it comes to our work, finances and personal relationships, and mental health services can be essential to our well-being.
A registered clinical psychologist says there is a great need in Canada for these services, but finding them can intimate some people.
"Even before the pandemic, there was a mental health crisis across Canada, particularly in big cities and remote areas, because the demand is much higher than the supply," Dr. Houyuan Luo, a registered clinical psychologist in Toronto, tells Narcity.
According to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), one in five Canadians experiences a mental illness in any given year.
While the need is there, getting mental health counselling in Canada can seem like a lot, and some people may be unsure of how to get started.
If that sounds like something you're struggling with, Narcity did the research to find out what the process of finding a therapist looks like and what resources are out there for you.
Whether you're in Ontario or across the country in B.C., here's what you need to know about finding a therapist and getting treatment.
How do you know what kind of therapist you need?
Before you get started with your search for a therapist, you may be stuck on which type of professional you should be looking for: a psychologist, psychiatrist, or a social worker.
So let's try to break it down.
The CAMH says a psychologist has at least nine years of university education and at least one year of supervised practice.
The centre also notes that a psychologist cannot prescribe medication. Their fees are not covered by most provincial health plans, but the services they give through hospitals, agencies and private clinics may be available for free.
A psychiatrist, on the other hand, has a medical degree and five years of psychiatric training, according to the CAMH.
Since they are medical doctors, psychiatrists are able to prescribe medication and offer psychotherapy.
"Some clients report that psychiatrists tend to be more focused on medication than on talking therapy — perhaps because of their medical training," the CAMH says on its website.
As for social workers, the Ontario Psychological Association says they need a Bachelor's or Master's Degree in social work as well as additional training. They are also not allowed to provide a diagnosis or prescribe medication.
How do you get started with finding a therapist?
Luo says the first step in finding a therapist is doing a bit of research to find one that's the right fit for your needs.
The Toronto psychologist recommends using websites like Psychology Today, where you can filter mental health professionals by their location, what topics you're looking to cover and the costs you'll be expected to pay.
You can also look for a therapist on the Ontario Psychological Association website, which allows you to filter the expert by area of expertise, preferred gender, and location.
The process is similar for mental health associations in Western Canada with the British Columbia Psychological Association.
Or, if you want to keep it simple, you can also ask your family doctor for a referral.
What do you do once you have found a therapist you want to speak to?
Once you have found a mental health professional you want to speak to, Luo recommends contacting them because most will offer a free 10-15 minute phone consultation.
During that consult, you can let the therapist know your basic demographic information and what issues you want to discuss with them. You can also ask them about their services, payment options and what their background is.
"That free consultation is a good opportunity for you to get to know the therapist, to have an initial taste of whether you feel comfortable talking with this person," Luo explained and added that the professional can also assess if they are a good fit for your needs.
Once you both establish it's a good fit, then it's time to schedule the first formal session.
This is when the therapist can get a further understanding of the patient's concerns and create a treatment plan.
The Ontario Psychological Association has a list of questions a patient can expect to be asked during their first visit, including when the problem started and whether it's happened before.
The CAMH also has a list of questions you can ask the therapist during your appointment to see if you're "comfortable with their style and approach," which are:
- What educational and professional training do you have?
- How many years of experience do you have working as a therapist?
- Do you have specific training or experience working with my particular issue (e.g., trauma, divorce, childhood sexual abuse)?
- What is your approach to therapy for my specific problem?
- Are you a member of an association or professional organization?
According to Luo, a person should know if the therapist is a good fit for them after two to three sessions.
"If it's not, you don't have the obligation to continue. You can stop at any time and find another therapist," he said.
What if you're hesitant to get mental health support?
While some people know they need to get help, others may be a bit more hesitant. Luo says that can happen for various reasons, one of which is that the person doesn't know they need help because they don't know how severe their mental health issues are.
Luo says if someone suspects they have a mental health disorder like depression to research it a bit further and get a better understanding of what treatment for that looks like.
"I'm not saying to self diagnose, it's more [to have] a general mental health knowledge about what it is," he added.
Another common issue, according to Luo, is the stigma around talking about mental health. Many people may think they are weak or sick if they need help for their mental well-being, and that could prevent them from seeking help.
For those individuals, Luo suggests looking to high-profile people, like celebrities, who have shared their own mental health struggles with the public, such as Megan Fox disclosing that she has body dysmorphia.
This could help with normalizing mental health struggles and make people realize that anyone can be affected by them, and there's no shame in talking about it.
What are some free mental health resources?
Mental health services can get pricey, especially if you don't have coverage through insurance.
Wait times can also prevent people from getting help right away.
According to the Canadian Institute for Health Information, the average wait time for mental health services across Canada is 22 days. That wait can go up or down, depending on the province you're in.
"Based on my knowledge and experience of myself and my colleagues, mainly psychologists in Toronto, everyone has a waitlist of at least a month, sometimes even two months or three," Luo told Narcity.
Thankfully, there are other ways to get help if you can't wait that long.
In Ontario, there's a program called BounceBack, a free skill-building program offered by the Canadian Mental Health Association. The website says it helps adults and youth 15 and older manage mild to moderate depression, anxiety and stress through coaching over the phone and through online videos.
For Ontario students enrolled in universities in colleges, they can also access a free therapy and mental health service called Get-A-Head.
The CAMH also has a list of resources available on its website.
Another option that Luo recommends is reading self-help books you can pick up at your local library or bookstore.
Looking ahead, there will be more help coming to Canadians later this year.
Canada is introducing a new mental health crisis hotline under the number 988, which will be available 24/7 and will be free of charge. For someone who is unable to call due to safety or accessibility reasons, they will still be able to text the helpline.
The new helpline is expected to be available across Canada by November 30, 2023.
Until then, for someone who needs immediate help, the Canadian Mental Health Association says they should call 1-833-456-4566 or 1-866-277-3553 if they are in Quebec.
If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or mental health concerns, please reach out to a trusted peer, parent or health care professional. You can also contact the Crisis Services Canada helpline, which is available 24 hours a day, or consult these additional resources. If you need immediate assistance, please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
