Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
Narcity Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with Narcity Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
Advertisement Content

Here's why travel medical insurance matters for your next Canadian adventure

Provincial health plans may not cover all medical costs when travelling outside your home province.

A tall white lighthouse stands on rocky shores, illuminated against a vibrant sunset sky with orange, red, and purple clouds reflecting over the ocean.

Don't let gaps in your insurance coverage ruin your Canadian explorations.

Joshua Fahning | Dreamstime
Sponsored Content Contributing Writer

A fall road trip through the Rockies. A quick weekend getaway in Nova Scotia. When the destination is still within Canada, it's easy to assume you're covered if something goes wrong. After all, you're still at home – right? Not necessarily.

In fact, insights from a recent TD Insurance survey found that nearly three-quarters of polled Canadians plan to travel for pleasure over the next 12 months, and 50% of them plan to do so domestically outside of their home province. However, less than half of that group plan to purchase emergency travel medical insurance, with a large percentage indicating that they believe they're already protected.

Indeed, 44% of those travellers think they are already covered by their provincial health plan, 36% believe they're covered through their employer and 25% believe they're covered through their credit card provider.

The reality? All of these options could have coverage gaps that may leave you footing the bill for medical expenses your home province or territory health plan doesn't cover once you're elsewhere in Canada. For example, if you live in Ontario and need an ambulance in Nova Scotia, OHIP won’t cover it, and, without private insurance, that ride alone could cost you more than $700.

Now consider a few more common "vacation mishaps," like a tumble on a hiking trail that requires an air ambulance or a bout of food poisoning on a coastal getaway that needs a prescription medication – when these unexpected events happen (and they do), the unexpected costs can climb quickly.

A man and woman walk along a rocky hiking trail in a forest. Check your insurance before you go so you can adventure with confidence. Martinmark | Dreamstime

The good news?

The best way to help financially protect yourself from the unexpected is to make sure you're insured before you go travelling – even for short trips within Canada.

Before you head out:

  • Confirm what's actually covered by your employer, credit card company or current insurance provider.
  • If there are gaps in your coverage, you can top up to make sure that you have enough coverage for the full length of your trip.
  • Bring your travel documents, ID, insurance details and prescription information.
  • Take a few minutes to learn about your destination in advance, including any local safety risks.

You can't prevent every emergency, but you can travel with confidence. With the right protection in place, you'll be free to focus on what really matters – making memories.

Visit TDInsurance.com for more information or to get a quote so you can make the most of your travels.

1 Ambulance Fee Regulations, NS Reg 133/2002.
TravelCanada

The government has issued new travel advice for Canadians going abroad this fall

These travel rules could make or break your trip! 🧳🛫

New York's bleak travel advisory for Ontario urges Americans to 'protect' themselves

Yikes... 👀

This Ontario destination with beaches and quaint towns was named a top spot for short getaways

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Officials have issued new advice for Canadians travelling during the Easter long weekend

Plan ahead if you're crossing the Canada-U.S. border.👇

This mystical Ontario waterfall is tucked away in a tiny village and it's stunning in the fall

It's a road trip from Toronto.

Ontario's massive suspension bridge takes you soaring over a kaleidoscope of fall colours

It hangs 82 feet above the forest floor.

Thanksgiving isn't a stat holiday everywhere in Canada — Here's who doesn't get a paid day off

Four provinces don't legally owe you a day off or extra pay. 😬

Ontario Trillium Benefit payments for October go out soon — Here's how much you can get

A little extra cash for Ontarians is coming this week! 💰

8 TTC jobs that are available in Toronto and pay up to $47 an hour or $90,000 a year

You can get hired for some positions with a high school education.

Bath & Body Works is having a huge fall sale and you can get up to 60% off candles

Fall scents and Halloween candles are on sale!

VIA Rail is having a Canadian Black Friday sale and some train fares are over $100 off

There are a few deals you can get with this early Black Friday sale! 🚞