The FBI Arrested A TikTok Star On Robbery Charges & His Sneakers Apparently Gave Him Away
They saw him dancing in his "stick-up shoes."
You know you're in trouble when the FBI starts poking around your social media.
TikTok star Chozen Terrell-Hannah was arrested last week on armed robbery charges in Michigan, after federal agents reportedly linked him to a string of crimes based on his shoes.
Terrell-Hannah goes by the username @chozenwrld on TikTok, where he's got more than 150,000 followers and 1.6 million likes.
But the FBI says he was dressing up in a "skeleton full body suit" and robbing stores at gunpoint over a three-month period, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the Detroit News. The 22-year-old is now facing charges of robbery affecting interstate commerce and possessing a firearm during a violent crime.
The first robbery was reported in December, but authorities didn't identify their suspect until last month, after three other incidents occurred.
An anonymous tip pointed the FBI to Terrell-Hannah's TikTok account during their robbery investigation, and they apparently recognized his shoes in a video as the same ones from the robberies, Fox2 Detroit reports.
The arrest-worthy video shows Terrell-Hannah wearing white Nike sneakers with red dots, which investigators described as his "stick-up shoes."
Once the FBI agents saw Terrell-Hannah's TiKTok video, they checked his phone's location history and matched it up to multiple robberies in the greater Detroit area, the New York Post reports. The robberies happened between December 2021 and February of this year.
Agents raided the suspect's home last week on a warrant and found the shoes and a handgun inside, according to the criminal complaint.
The suspect "admitted to committing all four of the above-described armed robberies," an FBI agent wrote in the criminal complaint.
He could face more than 20 years in prison if convicted.