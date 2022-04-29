A TikToker User's 'Car Wash Fail' Shows Her Car Filling With Water & It's A Nightmare
"uhhhh...I don't know what to do!"
If you've ever been through a car wash, chances are you've had one thought: what if the car's not sealed and the water starts coming in?
That's what happened with TikTok user Sydney Shibuya, who got a two-for-one deal at the car wash when water and soap from started seeping into her 2015 Nissan Versa while she was in the middle of a cycle.
A very concerned and confused Shibuya filmed the whole ordeal for TikTok, and her video has since garnered over 13.3 million views.
"Uhhh, I don't know what to do!" she can be heard saying in the video, which is a very valid response for when water starts flooding your car while you're stuck inside.
The video shows soapy water flowing in from beneath the glove compartment on the passenger's side of her car.
After several "uhmms," "uhhhs," and an awkward "haha," Shibuya turns the camera to herself to reveal her horrified face as she watches the carpets on the floor of her car get soaked with soapy water.
"I don't want it inside my car wash….Oh my god, I don't know what to do," says Shibuya.
That'd be enough to scary any anxious driver away from car washes for a lfietime.
People had a field day in the comment section, with one user asking as a joke: "Did you try putting it in rice?"
One user received over 100,000 likes for saying: "I'm not a mechanic, but I'm at least 65% sure that's not right."
Another asked: "I mean, did you specify outside car wash only?"
One commenter gave a friendly reminder to "Calm down, the dryer part is coming," and Shibuya responded, saying, "when the dryer part made all the excess water fly in."
Yikes.
Shibuya eventually updated her viewers and pinned a comment saying, "I'm taking my car into the shop tomorrow, and I'll let you guys know what happened."
In her update video, she explained that she's "never had this problem before with car washes," so this was a first.
@theshibshow
Reply to @theshibshow finally got the update! Hope this answers everyone’s questions! #carwashfails lol @Nissan USA
She also admitted that she "should have honked her horn as soon as it started to happen and then shared what her mechanic had to say.
She was told that the drains on her hood were clogged with leaves and debris, which caused a buildup that eventually led to a leak into her A/C and, finally, a flood in her car.
So moral of the story; don't let your drains get clogged!