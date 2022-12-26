A Woman 'Shattered' The Toilet At Her BF's Parents' House & TikTokers Can't Believe Her Luck
It was her first time visiting...
Meeting your partner's parents can be intimidating and it's a huge relief when things go well. However, there's always a chance something can go wrong and for one woman the stressful situation took a crappy turn.
A TikToker from Vancouver posted a video from her boyfriend's parents' bathroom after she broke their toilet on her first visit to meet them, and it's safe to say that it was a major rock-bottom moment in her life.
The TikToker — whose name is Kennedy Calwell — says she flew across the country to Toronto to spend the holidays with her boyfriend's family.
"I wake up and girl, I have to go number 2 OK? so I use the bathroom and then the toilet won't flush, which is already a nightmare," she says in the video that has over 3.9 million views. "I'm not trying to tell anybody about this. I'm gonna get in there and fix the problem myself."
She explains that she lifted the lid to try and remedy the situation and that's when she dropped the lid on the floor, causing it to shatter.
Luckily, her boyfriend's parents did not hear the commotion as they weren't home.
"Now not only do I have to tell my boyfriend and his family that there's a doodie in the toilet, but that I broke the toilet," she says while laughing.
So what happened next?
In a second video, Calwell says she didn't want to have to tell her boyfriend what happened, but was left with no choice.
"I realized I had to tell Nick, because there was really no way out of the situation. No window to climb out of, no pet or small child to take the blame, no direct path out of the house without my boyfriend seeing me," she said in an interview as reported by the New York Post.
"He laughed pretty hard at me and then called his parents (without me asking him to) and told them he had accidentally broke the toilet. He did not mention the doodie."
Thankfully, Calwell posted the conversation between Nick and his mom in a follow-up TikTok video.
"How much does a toilet cost?" Nick asks his mom before saying he and his dad will go to the "toilet store."
His mom then explains that the toilet in question was one of the original ones in the house and needed replacing anyway. Phew!
"Dad says you and he can go shopping for toilets next week that'll be really fun," his mom says during the call.
@kennedyallegedly
Replying to @Mrs.Disco my lovely bf taking the blame for me breaking his parent’s toilet 🥰
Calwell said the family found the situation really funny and joked that Nick would have to do extra chores around the house as punishment.
Viewers were clearly super impressed with how Calwell's boyfriend handled the situation and called him marriage material.
"What a good boyfriend. husband material right there," one person wrote while another said, "Marry this man. Now haha."
Another TikTok user said the situation created "core moments" for the couple and the family.
"Girly 1. Created a core moment for you and him but 2. You created a core moment for him and his dad getting a toliet how cuteee," they said.
One person also gave a shout out to the mom for being so cool in the sh*tty situation.
"Not only is he a great bf, she sounds like she'd be a cool MIL [mother in law]," one comment reads.
One TikToker was also impressed with how Calwell reacted to what happened, writing, "That's amazing!! I would have snuck out, changed my number and ghosted him for LIFE!!! What u did made more sense LOL."
In the interview Calwell admitted that it's only a matter of time before Nick's parents find out it was her as two of his brothers have already seen the TikTok videos regarding the incident.
Based on their previous reaction we don't think she has anything to worry about!
Narcity reached out to Calwell for a comment, but did not hear back by the time the story was published.