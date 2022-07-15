A TikTok Star's 'Random Act Of Kindness' Just Backfired & A Woman Ripped It As 'Clickbait'
She says he "dehumanized" her for hits.
A TikTok influencer just found out what happens when someone has no interest in being part of a random act of kindness video for the internet.
An Australian woman in her 60s says she felt "dehumanized" after Harrison Pawluk, 22, tricked her into taking a bouquet of flowers for an on-camera stunt, which has since gone viral on TikTok.
Pawluk runs the popular @lifeofharrison TikTok account, and he's picked up over 3 million followers with his seemingly heartwarming stunts.
But one of his subjects, named Maree, recently told ABC Radio Melbourne that she's angry at Pawluk for tricking her into taking flowers for his TikTok stunt.
"He interrupted my quiet time, filmed and uploaded a video without my consent, turning it into something it wasn’t," she told the radio station. "I feel he is making quite a lot of money through it.”
In the video, which has amassed over 60 million views and 11 million likes, Pawluk asks Maree to hold his bouquet before walking away without taking it back.
"Sorry to bother you," he says to her as she's sitting in a mall cafeteria.
"Is it ok if you can just hold these?" He then hands her the bouquet.
The woman politely agrees to hold the bouquet while Pawluk rummages around in his backpack.
"Have a lovely day," he says, before walking away and leaving her with the flowers.
The video caption says: "I hope this made her day better."
"Wow, that was so beautiful. I swear I would cry," wrote one of the many touched viewers in the comments.
Most people assumed the woman was moved by the gesture, but now it seems that's not the case.
Maree later told ABC Radio Melbourne that she asked if she was being filmed and was told "no" during the incident, only to discover later that that wasn't true.
She added that she didn't even want the flowers.
"I didn't want to carry them home on the tram, to really be quite frank," Maree said. "It's the patronizing assumption that women, especially older women, will be thrilled by some random stranger giving them flowers."
She told the radio station that she didn't find out about the viral video until a friend told her.
"I feel like clickbait," she said.
Pawluk's team told the Guardian that his videos are "designed to spread love and compassion."