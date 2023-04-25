A TikToker Offered To Buy Groceries For Strangers & Their Responses Left Her In Tears
"The filming puts me off."
A TikToker from London, England, attempted to pay for a stranger's groceries but ended up in tears after multiple failed attempts, and her emotional video has now gone viral.
In the video, Amelia Goldsmith goes to a Sainsbury's store to “cheer someone up” by paying for their shopping. She also expressed she was nervous and hoped that people wouldn't judge her.
However, things didn't go as planned when Goldsmith's first attempt was refused by a man who was checking out his groceries. Goldsmith pensively waited to find the right moment to jump in and offer to pay for his groceries, and when she finally did, he looked angry and refused her offer.
“Everyone’s staring, and I don’t know what to do,” Goldsmith wrote in her video, which has been viewed over 800,000 times.
Instead of accepting defeat, Goldsmith offered to pay for another person’s shopping, before she was turned down again.
At this point, Goldsmith said she was feeling "embarrassed and judged.”
in hindsight i can see why people can react differently to this, but my intentions were purely to brighten up someones day💕 i’m still super happy with what I ended up doing and i’ll do more of it for sure #storytime #vlog #makesomeonesday #foodshop
The TikToker tried once more with the third stranger explaining that the reason for her turning down the offer was “there are a lot more deserving people in the world.”
Goldsmith went on to say that the people she asked were quite taken aback by her offer. One woman even looked at her as if she were an "absolute idiot.”
After her third failed attempt, Goldsmith went about her kind gesture in a different way.
Instead, the London woman bought pasta and jars of sauce and placed those items in the store's food bank bin. Goldsmith said she was still happy that the food could go to those who needed it.
"Weird turnout, but I'm still really happy," she said.
"That was really stressful," Goldsmith says in the video.
"I was expecting the first person to be overjoyed and grateful and happy for me to pay for their shopping, but obviously that didn't go down well.”
She then starts to cry in the video and says that the experience was giving her an "overwhelming sense of emotion.”
People in the comments noted that although Goldsmith’s intentions might have been pure, her execution could have been a little better.
One commenter pointed out that the grocery store she chose, Sainsbury’s, was “way too middle class” and that she could have picked a more low-income grocery store.
“Go to Asda/ Aldi/Iceland where people will really need it,” the comment continued.
Similarly, another user wrote, “It probably didn’t work because of the type of clientele that particular area has. People in my area would be extremely grateful for this.”
Another commenter wrote, “In the nicest possible sense, it’s a more helpful act to donate to the food bank. It’s ok that you didn’t get the thanks it means more.”
Others said that being filmed might have made people feel awkward.
“I personally wouldn’t like it either, the filming puts me off, but also I’d think, 'Oh do I look like I’m poor,'" commented another user.
Despite some of the comments, many others praised her gesture.
“You should be so proud of your pure intentions, no one can take away your intentions from you, and you should be so proud of yourself for this,” wrote one user.
“I feel like so many people here nowadays don’t like any type of stranger interactions, which is really sad,” wrote another commenter. “You should be really proud for trying!”
Goldsmith ended the video by saying that she was proud of herself because going up to people like that was a big challenge for her, as she finds social situations difficult to deal with.
While Goldsmith's attempt to pay for someone's groceries didn't go as planned, she intended to commit an act of kindness. Maybe next time, she’ll turn to food banks and lower-income neighbourhoods like the commenters suggested.
