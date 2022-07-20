A TikToker Apologized For His 'Random Act Of Kindness' Fail & He Might've Missed The Point
He wants to give her more flowers 🤨
A TikTok star just apologized to a woman who didn't appreciate getting flowers for a "random act of kindness" video, and he wants to smooth things over by giving her flowers. Again.
The woman, identified only as Maree, called out Harrison Pawluk last week after he tricked her into taking a bouquet of flowers for one of his viral TikTok stunts.
The original video has been watched over 65 million times, and it shows Pawluk asking Maree to hold a bouquet before walking away and leaving her with it.
"He interrupted my quiet time, filmed and uploaded a video without my consent, turning it into something it wasn't," Maree previously told ABC Radio Melbourne. She added that the stunt "dehumanized" her and made her feel like "clickbait."
Pawluk has since apologized after facing backlash for the incident, although the 22-year-old still defended his actions.
"Maree, I apologize for what has happened," he said on Australia's The Project on Sunday. "I would love to be able to owe you a coffee and to be able to get you a bouquet of flowers that are more to your taste."
Seems like he missed the part where Maree said she doesn't want flowers.
"I didn't want to carry them home on the tram, to be quite frank," she previously said. "It's the patronizing assumption that women, especially older women, will be thrilled by some random stranger giving them flowers."
Pawluk also has not removed the original video from his TikTok account.
"I know my true intentions, and I know that if I can inspire even 1% of the people that watch my content to go out there and do something good, I have done something that I believe is good for the world," Pawluk told The Project.
Pawluk's TikTok page is full of him pulling these "random act of kindness" stunts, and he's already done the bouquet move at least once since he gave one to Maree.
He also celebrated 100,000 followers with a defiant post on Instagram Monday.
"No matter the controversy; I know who I am, what my intentions are and I will never stop for no one," he wrote.