reo speedwagon

This Rockstar Tried To Give A Toronto Family Free Concert Tickets After They Lent Him A Bike

"They refused to take no for an answer, nor would they accept any token of appreciation."

Toronto Associate Editor
Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon. Right: Bike Share Toronto bicycles.

@reospeedwagonofficial | Instagram, Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

One of the band members of REO Speedwagon wanted to thank some truly good-hearted Torontonians for lending him a bike after he struggled to rent one himself.

Kevin Cronin, the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the band, shared the details of the selfless good deed on social media on Monday.

"Hi friends, while I was attempting (unsuccessfully) to rent a bicycle from a kiosk here in Toronto this afternoon, a super-friendly family went out of their way and offered me one of their rental bikes!" the post reads, with Cronin's face popping in at the side of the picture as he snapped a selfie in front of a row of Bike Share bicycles.

"They refused to take no for an answer, nor would they accept any token of my appreciation...including free concert tickets for Tuesday night at the Budweiser Stage."

Cronin said that the family didn't recognize him at all, and that they were acting with "no selfish motives" when they lent him their bike: "...they were simply being nice."

The singer noted that everyone needs to be reminded every now and then that there are still good-hearted people out there in the world.

"We all need reaffirmation of the intrinsic kindness in human nature, and I got my daily reminder today," Cronin wrote.

REO Speedwagon is on tour and scheduled to perform at the Budweiser Stage on Tuesday night at 6:45 p.m., with Styx and Loverboy as their opening acts.

The band has one other tour date in Ontario this summer at the Avalon Theatre in Niagara Falls on August 23.

This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

