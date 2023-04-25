TikTokers Are Tearing Into A 'Snobby' Influencer Who Roasted People's Grocery Store Hauls
"It's classism for views."
Influencer Olympia Anley thought it would be funny to roast people at the grocery store, but she found out pretty quickly that TikTokers are not on board with her privileged perspective, especially given food prices in 2023.
Anley, 20, has deleted her TikTok account amid the backlash she’s faced for her recent grocery shopping video, which is still getting millions of views via stitches on the platform.
In the original video, the British influencer admits she’s "snobby" about people’s food shopping. She then goes on to blast strangers for buying "a whole lot of medicine" and basics like instant noodles and white bread, all while sipping on lemon water.
"It really spoke to me about how we don't pay attention to what we're putting in our bodies enough," Anley said in the video, which was originally posted earlier this month.
"No judgment," she says in the video before proceeding to judge the shoppers she saw at the store.
"Moral of the story, don't go in front of me at the cashier," she wrote in her original caption, per the New York Post.
She's been getting dragged on the platform ever since, with many blasting her for her out-of-touch criticisms at a time when people are feeling squeezed by the high cost of living.
"It's classism for views," wrote one user in her takedown stitch.
"As a uni student, this is basically what I've lived off the past year," wrote one person in the comments. "Sorry I cannot afford to pay my rent and also eat 'healthy.'"
"Rich people get so mad when u call them rich," wrote one person on a stitched video.
Anley is well-known for posting about her lavish lifestyle and sharing glitzy travel pics on Instagram.
Her account has been deleted, but not before one user managed to find a past video in which she actually uses sliced bread to make some kind of Nutella French toast creation.
@user68346737384
rahh why are people striking #olympiaanley #costofliving #poshtorycnt #rahwheresmybaccy #stuckuptwat @Olympia Anley
"No no, the bread was wheat, not white, meaning it was healthy," joked one person in the comments.
"It's always the comments turned off ppl who have so much to say but can't take backlash lol," wrote another.
Anley has not commented on the backlash, and the comments on her Instagram page have been turned off.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.