A TikToker Revealed What A 'Realistic' Vancouver Budget Is & The Groceries Have People Shook
She shared some much-needed hacks! 💸
Vancouver's cost of living is no joke, and this TikToker broke down what a realistic budget is for someone making around $40,000 a year living in the pricey city.
People feeling the struggle of rising grocery costs in Canada were shocked to find out she only budgets $300 per month for it, so Narcity got some tips from the TikToker, @chelseaspursuit, on how she makes it happen — and it could save you some serious cash.
Chelsea told Narcity that her goal is to "share financial tips that will help everyday people, so they can feel in control of their money."
In times like these, it's definitely appreciated.
How much does it cost to live in Vancouver?
Chelsea got real about how she would budget on a salary of $40,000 in Vancouver. She told Narcity that she used to make that salary, and still managed to save despite living in downtown Vancouver — so wanted to share how to do it.
The first piece of advice? She said to throw out the old-school 50/30/20 rule (which means 50% of your income should go to needs, 30% to wants and 20% to savings). With Vancouver rent, this isn't realistic a lot of the time.
Instead, Chelsea suggested going by a 75/15/10 rule of thumb. For a $40,000 salary, taking home about $2,700 a month, this would break down monthly to mean:
- $1,400 on rent (with roomies)
- $300 on groceries
- $325 on other fixed costs
- $405 on shopping, eating out, and activities
- $270 on savings (debt, emergency fund, and investments)
This is how I would budget a $40,000 salary living in Vancouver. It's totally possible, but you have to be organized and strict! 🌆💰 I had a lot of fun doing this breakdown, let me know if you want me to do any other salaries!!
But if you're living alone that can go up. According to Numbeo, the average single person in Vancouver can expect to spend $1,315 a month, plus an additional $2,419 to rent a one-bedroom in the city centre.
Roommates or choosing to live a little outside downtown can help cut this down though.
How to save money on groceries
People in the comments were shook by Chelsea's cheap grocery budget.
"How only $300/month on groceries 🥲," one person wrote. Another questioned, "$300 a month for groceries???"
Considering people are finding $12 cauliflower in stores, that's fair. But don't lose all hope, because Chelsea came through with some money-saving grocery tips for people in Vancouver to make it happen too.
"Anytime I share what I spend on groceries I always get so many comments with people being confused about how I do it," she told Narcity.
She confirmed though that she and her boyfriend spend around $500-650 per month on average, on groceries together. Apparently, it's all about how you do it.
This is how I save hundreds of dollars in groceries every single month living in Vancouver 🛒💰
Shop at No Frills
She said that they mainly shop at No Frills, where they look out for in-store specials. Don't just go and grab whatever you're hangry for that day — keep your eyes peeled for deals instead.
"We do go to Nesters from time to time for fresh produce, etc., because it's close to where we live — but our big grocery shops are always at No Frills."
Take advantage of points
Chelsea said that "most importantly" they take advantage of PC Optimum points and their PC credit card — which she calls a "game changer."
"We usually get $100 in free groceries every six weeks or so, " she said.