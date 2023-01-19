Here's How Much You Need To Make To Afford Living Alone In These 7 BC Cities
Yikes!
Canada's four most expensive cities for renters are all in B.C. — and with grocery and rental prices on the rise in the province, many folks are considering small towns in B.C. as an alternative.
It becomes particularly tricky to afford a one-bedroom apartment if you're without a roomie and have to front all those living costs on your own.
Here's how much you'd need to make in these seven B.C. cities if you're living alone.
Victoria
Victoria is a seaside gem on Vancouver Island with a small but vibrant downtown area — and in 2022, the living wage in Victoria ($24.29 per hour) surpassed Metro Vancouver's. According to Numbeo, the average cost of living for a single person in Victoria is $1,373 per month, and that's without rent. On top of that:
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in Victoria is $2,102.26.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $100.
- The average net monthly salary in Victoria, after tax, is $4,322.04.
Vancouver
Famously beautiful, Vancouver comes with a price tag. Slightly less than the average cost of living in Victoria, Numbeo states that a single person in Vancouver can expect to spend $1,315 per month not including rent. Additionally:
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre is $2,419.42.
- The average cost of a meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $110 for three courses.
- The average net monthly salary in Vancouver is $4,690.61 after tax.
Nanaimo
For a slightly slower pace of life and lower cost of living, Nanaimo's a great place to live. The average cost of living in Nanaimo for a single person is $1,305 (without rent). On top of that:
- The average rent of a one-bedroom, city-centre apartment is $1,590.62 — almost $1,000 cheaper than in Vancouver.
- The average cost of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $85.
- The average net monthly salary in Nanaimo is $3,716.67 after tax.
Vernon
Vernon is a city in the Okanagan and a destination for lovers of the great outdoors. The average cost of living here for a single person is $1,073 (without rent). On top of that:
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre is $1,299.86.
- The average cost of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $75.
- The average net monthly salary is $3,800 after tax.
Kelowna
This city's proximity to wine country is a big draw for many tourists. The average cost of living in Kelowna for a single person, according to Numbeo, is $1,159 (without rent). On top of that:
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre is $1,767.
- The average cost of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $82.50.
- The average net monthly salary is $4,209.27 after tax.
Burnaby
In close proximity to Vancouver, Burnaby's got its own culinary scene — and some killer malls. The average cost of living in Kelowna for a single person is $1,159 (without rent). Then there's:
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre is $2,100.
- The average cost of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $80.00.
- The average net monthly salary is $4,669.25 after tax.
Surrey
Part of Metro Vancouver, Surrey stretches from the Fraser River to the U.S. border. The average cost of living here for a single person, as calculated by Numbeo, is $1,250 (without rent). Additionally:
- The average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the city centre is $1,694.44.
- The average cost of a three-course meal for two at a mid-range restaurant is $80.
- The average net monthly salary is $5,127.64 after tax.
