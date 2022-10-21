7 Super Cheap Places To Live In Canada That You Might Have Never Heard Of
Tired of big city prices? Keep reading. 👇
While the cost of living seems to only be going up thanks to things like inflation and rising interest rates, there are actually still a few cheap cities to live in in Canada.
In some of Canada's smaller cities, you can experience a much lower cost of living compared to behemoths like Toronto and Vancouver.
According to Numbeo, these smaller, more obscure cities in Canada have much lower costs.
The website calculates them based on their percentage of the cost of living in New York City. This means that a city with a score of 50 has a cost of living that is 50% of the cost of living in the Big Apple.
So, here are some cities in Canada that you might not have heard of that are actually pretty cheap to live in.
Kamloops, B.C.
Score: 67.59
This spot in the middle of B.C. is a great smaller city to check out.
Located at the convergence of the north and south Thompson Rivers, this town with just over 90,000 people offers a pretty affordable life.
Not only is the cost of living on the lower side, the city has beautiful natural surroundings as well as a major university -- Thompson River University.
Guelph, ON
Score: 65.89
Another university town! This small city is located just a few hundred kilometres outside of Toronto, and you get a bit of the quaint rural life as well as a bit of city living.
Plus, if you want to experience the hustle and bustle of Toronto, all you need to do is hop on the GO Train.
Surrey, B.C.
Score: 64.52
This suburb in B.C. might not be as obscure as others on this list, but it is most definitely overshadowed by its internationally recognized neighbour of Vancouver.
But, this large city has tons of opportunities as well as a close proximity to some really beautiful ocean views.
All that plus an affordable cost of living. What's not to love?
Kitchener, ON
Score: 63.45
Another suburb on the list! This city just outside of the Toronto area was called Berlin, Ontario until a 1916 referendum -- a product of WW1 -- changed it to the more British sounding name it currently has.
This city has a population of just over 256,000 and is a great option for being close to the big city, but just chilled (and affordable enough) to be worth the move.
Kelowna, B.C.
Score: 63.15
This city is located in the heart of B.C.'s Okanagan region which means beautiful summers spent at the lake and lots and lots of great wine.
With all the amenities you could need as well as a pretty affordable cost of living, this might be the place to check out some home listing for.
Red Deer, AB
Score: 61.35
Nestled between regional heavyweights like Edmonton and Calgary, Red Deer is a bit of an unsung hero when it comes to Albertan cities.
While it has an incredibly flat landscape, it also has a whole lot of really affordable places to live and shop. Just make sure you get yourself a nice winter coat because it can get real cold there.
Regina, SK
Score: 59.57
If you're looking for an affordable place to live, Saskatchewan's capital city, with just about 215,000 residents, is a good bet.
With all the amenities you could need, it's one of the best cities in Canada named in honour of royalty -- Regina is Latin for "Queen."
It's also listed among one of the cheapest cities to rent in Canada, with a one-bedroom apartment still being under $1,000!
Oh, and it has a banging (fake) theme song.
So, hopefully, with this ranking, you have a better idea of where to make your next move in Canada!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.