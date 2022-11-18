6 Of The Cheapest Cities In BC To Live In & How Much You Need To Earn To Have A Basic Life
Despite what Vancouver rental prices will make you think, there are actually some cheap places to live in B.C.
The cheapest cities in B.C. were just revealed, in a list of all the living wages in the province. So, you can enjoy city life, while living a basic life with less money.
The living wage report in B.C. for 2022 was released by Living Wage for Families B.C., and it determined how much you need to make to live a basic life in areas across the province. They calculated the hourly amount that each of two working parents with two young children have to make, to meet their basic expenses.
Still, even in the cheapest cities to live in, the living wages in B.C. are all higher than the provincial minimum wage, which is $15.65 per hour.
People in Nanaimo, Kamloops, Nelson, Abbotsford, Grand Forks, and Dawson Creek need to earn the least amount of money out of all the cities, in order to meet these expenses.
To live in Nanaimo you have to make an hourly rate of $20.49.
Those in Nelson need to be earning $20.83 an hour, in Dawson Creek it's 20.53, and people in Grand Forks will need $20.05.
In Kamloops it's $19.14, and in Abbotsford (Fraser Valley) it's $18.98.
Those were just the cities too. If you want to embrace a more rural life or small-town vibes, you can head to other spots in the Fraser Valley, the Comox Valley, or the town of Castlegar.
The cities with the lowest living wages in B.C. are those in the Fraser Valley, like Abbotsford. Kamloops is right behind, with a living wage of $19.14.
The Fraser Valley has the lowest living wage in B.C. You only need to earn $18.98 an hour there, to afford a basic life.