This BC Winter Wonderland Is The Perfect Spot For A Romantic Getaway & Here's Why
This is your chance to feel like you're in a Hallmark movie.
Bursting with cozy cafes, exciting seasonal activities and dreamy landscapes, Vernon is an ideal destination for a romantic retreat this winter. Get ready to grab your sweetie and whisk them away to this winter wonderland.
There are plenty of accommodations for an intimate ambiance, where you and your S/O can spend some much-needed quality time together. Book your stay at a cute bed and breakfast,rustic cottage or luxurious resort.
And if you're looking for things to do, Tourism Vernon has plenty of ideas you can add to your itinerary.
Vernon boasts spectacular lakes, gorgeous hiking trails and an adorable downtown area, so no matter what vibes you’re going for, this place has “Hallmark movie” written all over it.
Here are eight things to help you build your fairytale holiday.
Rejuvenate At Sparkling Hill Resort
Price: Rates available online
Address: 888 Sparkling Pl., Vernon, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Perched on a granite ridge between rolling mountains and glittering lakes, Sparkling Hill Resort is the dreamiest refuge to cozy up with your loved one. Bonus: it also has the largest luxury spa in the country.
Give your body and mind a break while you rest at this four-diamond resort that looks like a crystal palace. With an abundance of steams, saunas, a year-round outdoor infinity pool and more, their KurSpa is 40,000 square feet of pure bliss.
Sip On A Latte While Exploring Downtown
Price: Various prices
Address: 30th Ave., Vernon, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Downtown Vernon is a gem packed with heritage sites, antique stores, street art and more so that you and your partner never run out of things to see.
Enjoy a warm drink while strolling amongst charming buildings (one of them even dates back to the 1850s!). Get some serious holiday gift shopping in or dine locally at quaint spots like Midtown Bistro or tasty spots like Station BBQ.
And just in case you need a steady supply of caffeine to keep you fueled, there's a handy Vernon Hot Sips Trail map that shows you where all the cutest local coffee shops are.
Hit Some Slopes Beneath The Stars
Price: Various prices
Address: SilverStar Mountain Resort & Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Have a once-in-a-lifetime experience with nighttime skiing every Friday and Saturday.
SilverStar Mountain Resort offers terrain for all abilities across a sprawling ski network. You'll be skiing beneath a star-studded sky on champagne powder snow (smooth, light and dry). If nordic skiing is your preference, night ski the largest daily groomed network of cross-country trails at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre.
Round off an epic date night by exploring the Village and dining at one of 18 resort restaurants.
Just remember that SilverStar Mountain Resort nordic skiing begins November 25 and alpine skiing and snowboarding are available December 2. Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre opens November 4.
Warm Up At The Vernon Public Art Gallery
Price: Admission by donation
Address: 3228- 31st Ave., Vernon, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: There are so many arts and culture activities in Vernon, but start here: one of the coolest places to connect with some stunning artwork (and with your muse).
The Vernon Public Art Gallery offers exhibitions in a variety of engaging media. Surprise each other with your artistic interpretations and compare which works of art are your faves.
Treat Yourself On Vernon's Tasting Trail
Price: Various prices
Address: Various locations across Vernon, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Satisfy all your cravings with this curated map of Vernon's best bites.
You won't run out of ideas for delicious eats, and the Vernon Tasting Trail is a cute way to explore the best of the best. Dive into some ooey-gooey goodness at Wedge Cheesery or warm up with artisanal dough at Hot Bread Shoppe.
Hit Up The Vernon Winter Carnival
Price: Free
Address: Various locations across Vernon, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Experience the magic of Western Canada's biggest winter festival with your magical person.
From February 3-12, the Vernon Winter Carnival takes place at various sites across the city. There are over 100 events including tastings, a parade, a hot air balloon festival, live music and the Snow Sculpture Symposium, which features artists from all over British Columbia.
Learn Something New
Price: $200 (for 2 people for a 2-hour tour)
Address: Your choice of Kalamalka Lake, Ellison Provincial Park or SilverStar Mountain Resort & Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Here’s your excuse to try something new with your significant other — the ultimate bonding experience.
Brett at Dialed Rides offers private and semi-private snowshoe tours to people of all skill levels, so you and your sweetie can stay awkward newbies together. You can also get groovy here with a disco snowshoe tour and dance party.Website
Sip Back & Relax At Cambium Cider Co.
Price: Various prices
Address: 4667 East Vernon Rd., Vernon, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: Take a break from the icy weather by treating yourself to a hot cup of cider (it's the perfect excuse to cozy up together too).
The Cambium Cider Co brews its bevvies with apples from its very own farm. You can't get any more local than this.
Not a cider person? Vernon has several places to stop for wine, craft beer and spirits.
Remember to take a peek at the city's events calendar before your getaway. You might be surprised by an exciting show, exhibit or event while visiting.
A trip to Vernon pretty much means love at first sight. With majestic mountains, plenty of heart-pumping activities and gorgeous spots where you can recharge, you’ll be able to make all kinds of sweet new memories with your partner.
Remember to bring the disposable camera!
To learn more about Vernon, check out Tourism Vernon's website or follow them on Facebook,Instagram or Twitter.