You Can Taste Your Way Through Metro Vancouver Via Transit With These Drool-Worthy Itineraries
Time for a delicious adventure beyond the downtown core.
Everyone knows Metro Vancouver has an epic food scene, but here's your chance to explore more of the area without having to worry about getting stuck in traffic, paying for gas or finding parking.
There are tons of gems outside the downtown core that serve diverse, drool-worthy eats—and they’re all super accessible via transit.
If you're looking for a tried-and-true plan, West Coast Food has curated 6 new unforgettable itineraries for you. The project is called Dine the Line, and it’s all about making the deliciousness of Metro Vancouver super accessible.
So next time you're hungry, hop onto the SkyTrain, SeaBus or RapidBus and take in the gorgeous views as you’re whisked away on a culinary adventure.
Here are nine spots from their curated lists that truly hit the spot — plus, there's a chance to win a getaway to try them.
Sip On Bubble Tea In Surrey
Price: 💸
Address: 3000-10153 King George Blvd., Unit 5, Surrey, B.C.
Transit Line & Stop: Expo Line, Surrey Central Station
Why You Need To Go: Xing Fu Tang is a bubble tea locale that’s the perfect stop for a little treat to fuel your day. They have an incredible selection and all their key ingredients come straight from Taiwan.
While they're known for their Signature Brown Sugar Pearl Milk, you can get out of your comfort zone with unique bevies from their 24K Gold Series or seasonal specials.
Follow Dine the Line’s bubble-tea-themed itinerary to get here. The yumminess is less than a ten-minute walk from Surrey Central Station.
Then Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth On The Expo Line
Price: 💸
Address: 6888 Royal Oak Ave., Unit 105, Burnaby, B.C.
Transit Line & Stop: Expo Line, Royal Oak Station
Why You Need To Go: Stay on the Expo Line to arrive at one of the most Instagrammable places in Metro Vancouver (it's full of greenery, whimsical decor and graphic novels): Ki Cafe. This dessert hub serves small bites, specialty drinks and sweet treats.
You'll only be a two-minute walk away from a delicious matcha roll cake or strawberry cheesecake frappe once you hop off the train.
Grab This Unique Brunch In Langley
Price: 💸
Address: 20300 Fraser Hwy #301, Langley, B.C.
Transit Line & Stop: Expo Line and bus, Fraser Highway at 201A St.
Why You Need To Go: Of course, Dine the Line has a brunch itinerary too. Enjoy one of the coolest breakfasts you've ever tasted at Egg Bomb. Here, you can savour funky toasts, delicious sandwiches and their famous croffles (yes, a croissant-waffle hybrid).
This brunch cafe transforms breakfast staples into the most aesthetic dishes. From Surrey Central station, one of many buses will take you right there, where you can enjoy over 20 different kinds of iced coffee.
Grab A Snack At Larry's Market
Price: 💸
Address: 125 Victory Ship Way, Unit 140, North Vancouver, B.C.
Transit Line and Stop: SeaBus, Lonsdale Quay SeaBus Terminal
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a quick veggie bite, follow Dine the Line’s vegetarian and vegan-friendly itinerary. Larry's Market is an iconic cafe and grocery that offers wraps, sandwiches, salads, pizza and sweets.
They've got tons of dreamy vegetarian, organic and plant-based products you can take to go (so you've got the perfect snack for later).
Larry's Market is also located in The Shipyards District, an all-in-one spot with stunning waterfront, city skyline and mountain views.
Then Slurp On Some Veggie Ramen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 296 Pemberton Ave., North Vancouver, B.C.
Transit Line & Stop: RapidBus, Eastbound Marine Dr. at Pemberton Ave.
Why You Need To Go: Looking for fresh eats after taking in the coastal air? The RapidBus will take you straight to The Workshop Vegetarian Cafe.
Once you arrive at this bright locale you'll be treated to vibrant salads, delicious ramen and other bowls. Did you know they offer plant-based to-go ramen packages so you can bring the deliciousness home with you?
Enjoy Katsua Two Minutes From Burquitlam Station
Price: 💸💸
Address: 555 Clarke Rd., Unit 8, Coquitlam, B.C.
Transit Line and Stop: Millennium Line, Burquitlam Station
Why You Need To Go: Who knew there were so many different ways to do katsu? Katsuya has so many options (along with 15 different sauces) that it might take a while to decide what to order.
While you can get pork loin, chicken, fish, cheese or sweet potato cheese katsu, you can also order something unique like katsu served with honeycomb-shaped sauce, Korean sweet and sour sauce, mustard and mayo.
Oh, and you can walk here from Burquitlam Station in just a couple of minutes.
Then Bite Into Bao In Burnaby
Price: 💸
Address: 4567 Lougheed Hwy., Burnaby, B.C.
Transit Line and Stop: Millennium Line, Brentwood Town Centre
Why You Need To Go: Keep going on the “Explore East and Southeast Asia” itinerary to Glorious Bao. If you're looking for the fluffiest, most heavenly bao, this aptly named spot is the place to be.
They've got a large menu that includes smaller plates as well (like gyoza or their other specialty soup dumplings). Snack away at this spot, just a five-minute walk from Brentwood Town Centre.
Feast At The Flying Pig In Yaletown
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 1168 Hamilton St., Vancouver, B.C.
Transit Line and Stop: Canada Line, Yaletown-Roundhouse Station
Why You Need To Go: Craving something comforting? The Flying Pig delivers the perfect cozy atmosphere for you and your crew while you dine. Dig into high-quality, locally sourced dishes like their West Coast Seafood Paella or Rocket Pesto Gnocchi.
The Flying Pig is only one minute from Yaletown-Roundhouse Station — so you won't be hangry for long. Hey, why not bring your whole family?
Enjoy Indian Food In Surrey
Price: 💸💸
Address: 12025 72 Ave., Surrey, B.C.
Transit Line and Stop: Expo Line and bus, Scott Rd. at 72 Ave.
Why You Need To Go: Ready for some serious flavour? Spice 72 serves authentic Indian food like lamb korma, butter chicken and paneer tikka masala, earning it a spot on Dine the Line’s “It's Better with Friends” itinerary.
This restaurant and lounge has the coolest ambience, making it the ideal late-night spot to get some apps, desserts or drinks. Yep: they have a full bar too. After riding the expo line, you can take one of many frequent buses. Just check TransLink's trip planner for details.
From buffets in Richmond to pubs in New Westminster, Metro Vancouver is dishing up some amazing experiences.
With all the city’s transit options, you need only bring your appetite (car, parking tickets and pollution from single vehicles not necessary).
So ditch the car, break out of the downtown core and Dine the Line. It’s the perfect way to explore the city—whether you live here or you’re just visiting.
Dine the Line also wants to treat a lucky winner to a two-night stay at The Metropolitan Hotel Vancouver, dinner at Diva at the Met as well as Compass Cards for two (pre-loaded with three days of unlimited transit on all SkyTrain lines, buses and the Seabus).
You'll stay fed with $400 in gift cards to Dine the Line featured restaurants too — just enter the giveaway on the West Coast Food website.
