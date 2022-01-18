A Toronto Family Handed Out Coffee & Food To People Stranded On A Bus For Hours Yesterday
"The family's act of kindness honestly made me cry."
A mystery Toronto family showed up for its fellow residents during yesterday's snowstorm, bringing hot coffee and food to passengers in stranded buses.
Sage W. told Narcity that she boarded the 996 Express bus towards York Mills station at 1:15 p.m. on January 17 to visit her boyfriend, and she remained on the bus until 7:20 p.m. when the driver told passengers they would be better off walking to their destinations.
The bus had become stuck in the snow due to the intense weather conditions, and after three hours of being stuck, she and around a dozen other passengers were met with a random act of human kindness.
Sage says a family came on the bus at around 4 p.m. with free coffee and food for all of the passengers.
"When they came on, they were just like, we've got coffee and biscuits, nobody really said anything or got up, and then the family said 'it's free guys' and then the majority of the people got up and formed a line."
The family had been going bus to bus to hand out supplies to passengers stranded in the cold, and Sage says their act of kindness brought her to tears.
"I'm not exaggerating, but this was the first time I've seen someone do something like that in Toronto," said Sage. "I just was really touched to see a family use their own hard-earned money to help random people."
The family even came around a second time at about 6 p.m. to hand out more coffee and wafers, according to Sage.
Sage asked the family if she could take a photo of them and post it to social media, and she says they were "so receptive and kind." Sage eventually did make her way home after walking 35 minutes in the snow until she found a taxi.