Toronto Blizzard Is Causing 'Major' TTC Delays & Good Luck Getting Anywhere On Time
So many streets are blocked and facing delays because of the weather.
If you were planning on taking the TTC on Monday morning, you will want to do a double-take of the weather outside in Toronto.
A nasty Toronto blizzard is currently raging across the city, and while it may be a winter wonderland for some, transit is going to be less than wonderful if you plan on having a commute with no delays.
TTC Customer Service tweeted out Monday morning at 7:09 a.m. that "all bus and streetcar routes are affected by snow-covered roadways" and that "customers will experience longer than normal wait and travel times."
All bus and streetcar routes are affected by snow covered roadways. Customers will experience longer than normal wait and travel times.— TTC Customer Service (@TTC Customer Service) 1642421394
Streetcars will still be in service throughout Monday, according to the TTC however, "some will have shuttle buses."
Many TTC routes have reported that there is no service due to "weather conditions," according to TTC Service Alerts on Twitter.
Blocked roads, blocked tracks, mechanical problems and snow-covered roadways are just some of the issues plaguing the TTC, causing delays and service closures amid ongoing weather conditions.
Line 2 at Bloor- Danforth between Woodbine and Kennedy is reported to have no service due to a "mechanical problem," according to a tweet at 7:30 a.m. However, shuttle buses were reported to be "on the way."
Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Woodbine and Kennedy while we fix a mechanical problem. Shuttle buses are on the way.— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1642422605
As of 8:53 a.m., Line 1 at Yonge- University has no service between St. Clair West and Sheppard West as the TTC works to fix another "mechanical problem."
Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between St Clair West and Sheppard West while we fix a mechanical problem.— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1642427609
Line 1 at Yonge-University is also facing no service from Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence "due to mechanical issues caused by weather."
Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between Bloor-Yonge and Lawrence due to mechanical issues caused by weather.— TTC Service Alerts (@TTC Service Alerts) 1642429209
TTC Service Alerts has pushed out over two dozen tweets Monday morning warning of route delays and closures, so before you step out into the snow and plan your travels around your usual commute, you may want to double-check it's still in service.