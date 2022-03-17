Toronto Could Beat Montreal In Snowfall Totals For First Time In Over 50 Years
It's going to come down to the wire.
There's no question that Montreal and Toronto got beef. Of course, Canada's two biggest cities are always competing for something, but it's probably safe to say neither is gunning to be the snowiest.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), Montreal usually picks up twice the amount of snow that the 6ix picks up during the winter months, but this year has been different.
As residents of Toronto know, the city has had a rough go with snowstorms this year, allowing it to overtake the Quebec metropolis in accumulation totals.
A blizzard swamped the GTA on January 17, skyrocketing Pearson Airport totals well above season, which was only the tip of the iceberg.
"In the past, we have seen Toronto exceed Montreal snowfall twice that happened in 1963 and 1964. And currently, in our winter season, that was because of the snowstorm that happened on January 17," Melinda Singh, TWN meteorologist, said.
The city was then bombarded by three more significant snowfalls, pushing it to 160 centimetres of the white stuff this winter, well above its typical seasonal average of 109 centimetres.
Meanwhile, the exact opposite is happening in Montreal, with the city experiencing a much calmer winter than average, leaving its snowfall totals at just 156 centimetres.
Southern Quebec has largely dodged this season's most significant storms, reducing its typical yearly average of 210 centimetres this year.
"The historical odds are in Montreal's favour to come out on top when the season's last snowflake falls. But it's still quite remarkable that we've reached the middle of March with Toronto ahead in its seasonal snowfall totals," the TWN report concludes.