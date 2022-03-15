Toronto's Weather Will Be Full Of 'Sneaky Snow' Today & It's Going Mess Up Your Commute
At least the rest of the week is looking better.
With spring about to start, and the weather forecast looking surprisingly good, the last thing Torontonians probably want to see right now is snow.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a "sneaky" round of snow will make travel difficult across the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday, but pretty much everywhere else will be fine.
The incoming snowfall will reportedly only stretch about 100 kilometres wide, which means it will be mostly isolated to the GTA, affecting travel across some of the busiest sections of the region.
It's unclear at the moment how far the wintry weather will stretch, but areas under the band could see between 5 to10 centimetres of snowfall during morning hours, lasting until early evening on Tuesday.
"The slow moving front is creating enough lift in the atmosphere to produce a narrow band of snow and some rain," says Kelly Sonnenburg, a TWN meteorologist. "Near this boundary, temperatures will be hovering right near the freezing mark."
"The snow will depart around dinnertime, so roads may still be wet with lingering snow for the evening commute," Sonnenburg added.
However, the snowy weather won't last long.
TWN reported on Monday that Ontarians should expect above seasonal temperatures in time for St. Patrick's Day, thanks to a tropical air mass streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico.
The arrival of warm air will bring daytime highs up to three times hotter than seasonal for this time of year.
So, it looks like residents won't have to deal with another full-on snowstorm anytime soon.