Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicting Warmest St. Patrick Day In 10 Years For Some Parts
You can call it the luck of the Irish.
After two years of lockdown, St. Patrick's Day events are finally making their way back to Ontario, and, for once, it seems like Mother Nature is actually on board with it.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), residents can expect above seasonal temperatures for the cultural celebration thanks to a tropical air mass streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico.
The arrival of warm air is set to bring daytime highs up to three times hotter than seasonal for this time of year.
For example, the Toronto forecast is slated to top off at 14 C by Thursday, marking the first double-digit high on March 17th since 2016.
Meanwhile, more northern communities such as North Bay and Barrie will reach up to 6 C and 15 C, respectively, marking the warmest St. Patrick's Day in 10 years.
However, communities closer to the lakeshore won't benefit nearly as much from the warm surge, with temperatures dipping lower than those inland.
Still, the chilly waters won't be enough to stop the regions from rising above seasonal, so residents will be able to celebrate in reasonable warmth.
As for things to come, like most springtime forecasts, Ontario's will be a bit of a mixed bag.
"Above seasonal temperatures are expected to persist through the weekend with the potential for rain," the TWN report concludes. "However, this is likely a false start to spring as the season will test our patience at times in late March and especially during April, with more shots of colder weather expected."