A Huge St. Patrick's Day Party Is Coming To Toronto With An All-You-Can-Eat Lucky Charms Bar
It's the largest St. Patrick's Day party in Canada. ☘️
It's almost time to get your green on, because a massive St. Patrick's Day party is coming to Toronto, and you can celebrate like you're in Ireland.
After 735 days, Guinness SPD is returning to the city's waterfront on March 19. The giant celebration will take place downtown at Rebel Nightclub and will host a total of 5,000 party-goers in a 45,000 square-foot space.The festivities will last all day long, and there will be no shortage of things to do.
The day begins with a complimentary pancake breakfast where you can fuel up for the life-sized beer pong game. Live music, including Irish fiddlers, DJs, and headliners Dave Murphy Band and In Living Cover will take place throughout the event and will even be accompanied by Irish dancers.
You can participate in tons of interactive games, snap some Insta-worthy shots at the photo booths, and, of course, sip beer.
One of the sweetest features is the all-you-can-eat Lucky Charms bar, where you can indulge in unlimited amounts of this nostalgic cereal.
The space boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple rooms, a giant solarium, and three spacious outdoor patios where you can enjoy games. The main stage will be transformed into a beer hall and will include three different live bands.
Timed tickets are already available online, and range from $17 to $24. Get ready to test your luck at beer pong, fill up on rainbow cereal, and get lost in a sea of green at this enormous St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Guinness SPD
Price: $17 + per ticket
When: March 19, 2022
Address: 11 Polson St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Party like you're in Ireland at this huge St. Patrick's Day event.
