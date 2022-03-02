Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

A Huge St. Patrick's Day Party Is Coming To Toronto With An All-You-Can-Eat Lucky Charms Bar

It's the largest St. Patrick's Day party in Canada. ☘️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Guinness St. Patrick's Day Party In Toronto, Ontario.

Guinness St. Patrick's Day Party In Toronto, Ontario.

Courtesy of Guinness SPD

It's almost time to get your green on, because a massive St. Patrick's Day party is coming to Toronto, and you can celebrate like you're in Ireland.

After 735 days, Guinness SPD is returning to the city's waterfront on March 19. The giant celebration will take place downtown at Rebel Nightclub and will host a total of 5,000 party-goers in a 45,000 square-foot space.The festivities will last all day long, and there will be no shortage of things to do.

Courtesy of Guinness SPD

The day begins with a complimentary pancake breakfast where you can fuel up for the life-sized beer pong game. Live music, including Irish fiddlers, DJs, and headliners Dave Murphy Band and In Living Cover will take place throughout the event and will even be accompanied by Irish dancers.

Courtesy of Guinness SPD

You can participate in tons of interactive games, snap some Insta-worthy shots at the photo booths, and, of course, sip beer.

One of the sweetest features is the all-you-can-eat Lucky Charms bar, where you can indulge in unlimited amounts of this nostalgic cereal.

The space boasts floor-to-ceiling windows, multiple rooms, a giant solarium, and three spacious outdoor patios where you can enjoy games. The main stage will be transformed into a beer hall and will include three different live bands.


Courtesy of Guinness SPD

Timed tickets are already available online, and range from $17 to $24. Get ready to test your luck at beer pong, fill up on rainbow cereal, and get lost in a sea of green at this enormous St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Guinness SPD

Courtesy of Guinness SPD

Price: $17 + per ticket

When: March 19, 2022

Address: 11 Polson St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Party like you're in Ireland at this huge St. Patrick's Day event.

Website


Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Toronto Comedians Had A Marvel Versus DC Roast & Here Are The Worst Things They Said

"Superman? More like Simperman."

Sophie Chong | Narcity, Comedy Bar | Facebook

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

If you've ever wondered who was the absolute strongest, fiercest, and coolest superhero in both the Marvel and DC Comics universe, well, you're in luck because some Toronto comedians just duked it out in an all-out roast fest.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto zoo

The Toronto Zoo Is Getting A Huge Makeover With Yurts & Dining Areas Surrounded By Animals

The 20-year plan will bring some incredible experiences to the Zoo.

Toronto Zoo

Get excited Toronto, because some major changes are coming to the Zoo, and they sound out-of-this-world.

The Toronto Zoo has just released its Master Plan with the mission of "connecting people, animals and conservation science to fight extinction while becoming a true community hub."

Keep ReadingShow less

An Enchanted Wizard's Bar Is Popping Up In Toronto & You Can Brew Boozy Potions

Tickets are already on sale! 🧙

Courtesy of Hidden Media Network

Something magical is brewing in Toronto, and you don't need a Hogwarts acceptance letter in order to go.

The Wizard's Den, an immersive pop-up bar by Hidden is coming to a top-secret location in Toronto this spring. Running from May 4 to 29, the experience will whisk you into a world of enchantment where you can live out your witchiest dreams.

Keep ReadingShow less

Taylor Swift & 12 Other Candlelight Tribute Concerts Coming Soon To Toronto

Tickets start at $30! 🙌

Candlelight Concerts by Fever | Facebook

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in Ontario, music lovers and concertgoers alike can finally look forward to the possibility of enjoying an evening of live music in Toronto again.

Keep ReadingShow less