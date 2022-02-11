Sections

This Toronto Bar Is Opening A Secret New Speakeasy & Here’s How You Can Get Inside

It's like a trip back in time.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
This Toronto Bar Is Opening A Secret New Speakeasy & Here’s How You Can Get Inside
Courtesy of Little Sister

A new spot for late-night drinks is opening in Toronto, and it will whisk you away to the Roaring Twenties.

XXX is a speakeasy-style bar opening on February 10 at Little Sister Food Bar's Portland location. The venue is a small, intimate spot that fits up to 20 people and features a range of boozy drinks and snacks.

The dimly-lit room has an underground feel and is filled with old-world decor and elegant liquor bottles. Amsterdam-inspired prints and vintage mirrors adorn the exposed-brick walls, and sleek green tiles wrap around the bar.

Courtesy of Little Sister

But how do you access this hidden watering hole?

While a password won't be required, you will have to obtain some playing cards from the bartender or host on Little Sister's main floor in order to gain access.

As for the menu, you can sip a range of "classic," "modern," and "adventurous" cocktails, from the Sabor Bomb (made with black garlic vodka) to the Port of Entry (made with smoky lapsang tea).

Courtesy of Little Sister

There are also food items such as beef spring rolls and Amsterdam-style loaded fries.

XXX is open from Thursdays to Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. (with the possibility of running later). While you can't make a reservation for the speakeasy, it is suggested that you make a reservation for Little Sister and then make your way to the hidden bar after.

XXX Speakeasy

Courtesy of Little Sister

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Cocktail bar

When: Thursday to Saturday, opening February 10, 2022

Address: 102 Portland St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip like you're in the Roaring Twenties at this secret new bar in Toronto.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

