NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto bars

This New Toronto Bar Is Inspired By Asian Speakeasies & It's Hidden Behind A Yogurt Shop

You'll need a password to get in.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
AfterSeven in Toronto, ON.

AfterSeven in Toronto, ON.

@mangie.mee | Instagram, @emilyythich | Instagram

There's a new spot for boozy drinks in Toronto, but it isn't you usual bar. AfterSeven is the latest speakeasy in the city, so you'll need a password before you can enter.

The cozy venue is hidden behind Kome Yogurt near Grange Park. Inspired by travels through Asia, the bar boasts a rare collection of Asian liquor including Japanese whiskeys, sakes and wines.

The intimate interior has an elevated retro vibe complete with unique trinkets. It's an ideal spot to go for a romantic date, or to catch up with friends.

If the art of cocktail making fascinates you, you can take a seat at the bar and watch the bartenders at work. Behind them, you'll notice the rare collection of Asian liquors along the back wall.

The cocktails are created with fresh Asian ingredients that aren't typically found in North America, including fruits, herbs, and teas. You can sip drinks like the Yuzu Sour, Matcha Ramu, Pandan Panda, and Okinawa Old Fashioned, and prices range from $14 to $25. There's also a whiskey tasting menu which features rare whiskies from around the world.

Staying true to speakeasy traits, AfterSeven requires a password to get in. Don't worry, the venue revealed the secret to entering in an Instagram post.

All you need to do is enter through the yogurt shop and ask the barista for a #8 on the menu. You'll be taken right to the hidden bar.

Earlier this year, another speakeasy opened in Little Sister, and while you don't need a password to get in, you do need to acquire some playing cards from the server.

AfterSeven

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Cuisine: Asian

Address: 10 Stephanie St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Sip unique, Asian-inspired cocktails at this hidden bar.

Instagram

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...