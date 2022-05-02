This New Toronto Bar Is Inspired By Asian Speakeasies & It's Hidden Behind A Yogurt Shop
You'll need a password to get in.
There's a new spot for boozy drinks in Toronto, but it isn't you usual bar. AfterSeven is the latest speakeasy in the city, so you'll need a password before you can enter.
The cozy venue is hidden behind Kome Yogurt near Grange Park. Inspired by travels through Asia, the bar boasts a rare collection of Asian liquor including Japanese whiskeys, sakes and wines.
The intimate interior has an elevated retro vibe complete with unique trinkets. It's an ideal spot to go for a romantic date, or to catch up with friends.
If the art of cocktail making fascinates you, you can take a seat at the bar and watch the bartenders at work. Behind them, you'll notice the rare collection of Asian liquors along the back wall.
The cocktails are created with fresh Asian ingredients that aren't typically found in North America, including fruits, herbs, and teas. You can sip drinks like the Yuzu Sour, Matcha Ramu, Pandan Panda, and Okinawa Old Fashioned, and prices range from $14 to $25. There's also a whiskey tasting menu which features rare whiskies from around the world.
Staying true to speakeasy traits, AfterSeven requires a password to get in. Don't worry, the venue revealed the secret to entering in an Instagram post.
All you need to do is enter through the yogurt shop and ask the barista for a #8 on the menu. You'll be taken right to the hidden bar.
Earlier this year, another speakeasy opened in Little Sister, and while you don't need a password to get in, you do need to acquire some playing cards from the server.
AfterSeven
Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸
Cuisine: Asian
Address: 10 Stephanie St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip unique, Asian-inspired cocktails at this hidden bar.