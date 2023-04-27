I Went To Toronto's New Stock Market-Themed Bar & It's Basically Always Happy Hour (VIDEO)
Are you ready to sip on stocks?
A new stock market-themed cocktail bar has made its way to Toronto, and you can eat out like a Bay Street baller.
If you've ever been green with envy over the lifestyles of bankers and finance junkies strolling down the financial district or in movies like The Wolf of Wall Street, you can get a peek behind the curtain at CKTL.Co.
This new cocktail bar is inspired by the world of finance, and every touch will bring you onto a stock trading floor with drink prices fluctuating on screens all around the lounge.
Thankfully you don't have to worry about the prices going beyond what they are listed for on the menu, so you'll either pay the base price or lower based on the demand for certain drinks.
Co-owner Amar Sohi says this means it's basically happy hour all of the time and encourages guests to step out of their comfort zone and try new drinks based on the ever-rotating sales.
Space
This cocktail lounge seats 95 guests with a long marble bar and spacious dining room overlooking the open-concept kitchen.
The bar is surrounded by screens showing customer drink prices in real-time with green and red arrows pointing up and down based on price fluctuations, so while you sip down your cocktail, you can keep an eye out for the next best deal.
CKTL.Co. bar.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The design is sleek and intimate, with nods to the finance world everywhere.
A desk with a banker style lamp and painting hung above it.Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Diamond chandeliers hang over the booths, and throughout the space, you'll find old-school banker lamps illuminating every dark corner.
The dinning room at CKTL.Co. Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Even the pillars in the dining room look as if they are coated in reflective coins transporting you into a world where money talks.
The lounge has a mix of chocolate leather booths where you can sink in for a meal or high-top or lower tables with a smart-looking mix of navy and brown leather chairs.
A leather chair and side table in the corner of CKTL.Co. Brooke Houghton | Narcity
If you're looking for a photo opportunity towards the back of the restaurant, you'll find the perfect nook with a tall, distinguished-looking leather chair, some graph artwork and the CKTL co. Sign,
Food
CKTL co.' menu is filled with basic classics like wings, burgers and flatbreads, but you'll also be able to find something on the menu for more sophisticated palates with dishes like Oysters, Grilled Lamb Chops and more.
While flipping through the menu, you may also notice that the pages are actually made to feel like cash, according to Sohi.
The Beef Burger $21 is made with a signature beef blend and cooked to juicy perfection with pickled onions, aged white cheddar, tomato and bacon jam, arugula, and garlic aioli, all wrapped up in a fluffy potato bun.
It also comes with a side of thick-cut fries and ketchup for dipping.
The "Beef Burger" at CKTL.Co. Brooke Houghton | Narcity
The flatbreads are perfect for sharing, and the sweet Fig Flatbread, $22 comes with a mix of mozzarella and goat cheese topped with figs, charred onions, and scallions with a turmeric lemon drizzle,
The "Fig Flatbread" at CKTL.Co. Brooke Houghton | Narcity
If you are looking for a lighter dish, you can sink your teeth into the Artic Char, $32 a pan-seared fillet with buttery rosemary potatoes and snap peas all soaked up in a delicious butter sauce.
The "Artic Char" at CKTL.CO. Brooke Houghton | Narcity
Drinks
If you're looking for classic cocktails with a high level of showmanship, look no further. You'll find a smoking treasure chest with a strong surprise and a cocktail with a bursting smoke bubble on this menu.
This cocktail lounge has a wide variety of drinks, from classic cocktails and signature drinks to draft beer and non-alcoholic beverages.
You'll also find that most of the cocktail names are actually inspired by the world of finance.
The Black Market $20 is delivered in a smoking treasure chest surrounded by dehydrated fruit. This strong cocktail is mixed with whiskey and sweet vermouth, and you can taste hints of dark chocolate and coffee with every sip.
The "Black Market" at CKTL.Co. Brooke Houghton | Narcity
If you like a fruity-flavoured drink, The '34 is a syrupy sweet gin-based drink with in-house made lemon and raspberry syrup that comes with a smoke bubble you can pop at your table.
"The '34" at CKTL.CoBrooke Houghton | Narcity
For those who enjoy a balance of sweet and tart with tropical flavours, you may want to try the Paloma $19 with mezcal grapefruit and a spicey salt rim.
A "Paloma" at CKTL.Co. Brooke Houghton | Narcity
CKTL co.
Brooke Houghton at CKTL.CO.
Price:💸💸
Cuisine: Cocktail bar
Address: 330 Bay St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To sip on a delicious cocktail and be immersed into the world of finance in the heart of Toronto's financial district.
