6 Of The Best Happy Hours On King West In Toronto (VIDEO)
Most of them have a patio, too!
Happy hour is a great time to wind down after work with coworkers or friends and indulge in some discounted drinks and grub.
It's no secret that Toronto's King Street West strip in the city's entertainment district is a popular destination for foodies and entertainment seekers alike. The area is known for its excellent dining options, vibrant nightlife and some great happy hour deals.
I headed down King West and checked out six spots ranging in price and vibe, and it's safe to say the neighbourhood has something for everyone.
I visited a bunch of popular King West spots for happy hour — here are the six best ones you should consider for your next post-work outing.
Añejo
When: Twice daily from 3 to 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to midnight
Why You Need To Go: This Mexican-inspired restaurant serves up $6 margaritas and beer and $3 tacos during its happy hour. The establishment has more than 150 kinds of tequila, which are all half-price during happy hour. According to Añejo's website, they have the "largest tequila selection of any restaurant in Canada." And if the weather is nice, you can opt to sit outside on their long, festive patio.
Mademoiselle Raw Bar + Grill
When: Monday to Friday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Mademoiselle is an upscale restaurant with an extensive drink menu and dishes inspired by the European coastline. This stylish venue offers discounted drinks during happy hour, including $10 glasses of wine and $12 cocktails. You can indulge in a selection of happy hour dishes like a 3-piece sushi taster, mini lobster rolls and snapper ceviche, specially curated by Executive Chef Evan Dickinson and Sushi Chef Daniel Ken.
Locals Only
Ashna on the Locals Only patio.
When: Daily from 5 to 7 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Wine lovers, this one's for you! Locals Only offers half-priced bottles of wine and prosecco and buck-a-shuck oysters every day during their happy hour. During the warmer seasons, this lower-level bar extends its patio onto the sidewalk so that you can take in the lively atmosphere of King Street West. They've also recently added a watermelon salad onto their regular menu that will keep you cool on a hot summer's day.
Baro
Ashna drinking a mai tai on the Baro rooftop.
When: Monday to Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. & Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Baro doesn't just have a happy hour, it has a fiesta! The Latin-inspired restaurant's lush rooftop patio will make you feel like you've escaped to a South American oasis. The fiesta menu includes three discounted handmade cocktails priced at $15 and $16. Their mai tai is served in a coconut-shaped glass and is definitely Instagram-worthy! For bites, you have a choice of lamb skewers, charred jalapeno hummus and sweet corn, priced between $10 and $12.
Belfast Love
When: Monday to Friday, noon to 5 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: This modern Irish pub has a lot of deals during their long happy hour, plus a daily featured menu. They serve up $5 Bomber lagers, $6 Dejado cans and Pink Fizz as well as a $9 Freehouse Spritz, their house cocktail. The restaurant also has various discounted drink options during the week and half-priced pizza on Mondays. In the summer, you can consider dining on their lovely patio area with a dedicated bar.
Ruby Soho
When: Monday to Friday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Ruby Soho's happy hour has something for everyone. This lively spot at the corner of King and Portland streets serves a long list of drinks and food, including $7 beers on tap, $2 off cocktails and $9 glasses of wine. Plus, you can savour a $10 appetizer. Pro tip: This place gets busy fast, so try to get there early if you want to grab a spot on their patio.