toronto food

The Best Patios In Toronto That Have Unreal Happy Hour Deals, According To Locals

It's patio season. 🍹

Someone enjoying a meal at King Taps. Right: Sliders and tator tots from Pennies.

@sofiadianne | Instagram, @_foodyesplease | Instagram

Patio season is finally upon us, and there are some places that Toronto foodies can visit to embrace the summer weather while enjoying some pretty great happy hour deals.

Narcity recently asked its readers on Instagram to dish out places where you can appreciate the open air and savour some affordable eats.

From cheap sliders to low-cost alcohol, Toronto's locals got real about some spots where you can bring together the squad and have an afternoon or evening full of drinks, food, and a chill time.

So here are four places where they said you need to hit up for those happy hour deals and patio vibes.

King Taps

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Location: 100 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Happy Hour: Every day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. from Sunday to Thursday

Why You Should Go: This joint has everything from cocktails to special King Tap beers that cost $10 or less during happy hour. They also have a selection of wines, and some of their main dishes are a few bucks cheaper during that time too!

Menu

Añejo Restaurant 

Price: 💸

Location: 600 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Happy Hour: Every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Why You Should Go: You can sip $6 beer and margaritas every day at Añejo Restaurant. Their classic tacos will also be half-off as soon as you order a drink during their "halfy hour" (which also counts for their tequila, too!)

Menu

Pennies

Price: 💸

Location: 127 Strachan Ave., Toronto, ON

Happy Hour: Mondays to Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Why You Should Go: Pennies is a place where you can chill outside and enjoy a menu where many of their items are $5.50 or less. According to the bar's website, their happy hour serves $2 PBRs, $5 doubles, and free popcorn. Crack open a cold one and enjoy a variety of sliders, tater tots, tacos, and more at this spot in the west end of the city.

Menu

The Parlour

Price: 💸 - 💸💸

Location: 642 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Happy Hour: Saturday to Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for drinks and from 3 to 6 p.m. food, Monday from 5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Why You Should Go: This spot is offering you some happy hours every day of the week, serving cheaper selections of some of their main menu dishes like the spicy tuna or salmon poke bowl, and their arugula or caesar salads.

Menu

