This Toronto Restaurant Serves All-You-Can-Eat Cheeseburgers & Tater Tots For Under $20
You'll want to come hungry. 🍔
Who's hungry? This Toronto restaurant serves up all-you-can-eat cheeseburgers and its a carb-lover's dream come true.
Pennies is a relaxed downtown bar offering sliders and cheap drinks. Its bright yellow exterior makes it hard to miss and it also boasts a spacious outdoor seating area.
The venue has been offering AYCE cheeseburgers for nearly as long as it's been open. The deal is offered every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and includes unlimited tater tots and veggie cheeseburgers.
The AYCE deal costs $16.99 and requires the purchase of a drink. You can also add unlimited corndogs and veggies corndogs to the mix for $2 more. It's a good idea to come hungry!
True burger fanatics can try and get their hands on an exclusive Pennies Gold Card which allows them to participate in AYCE Cheeseburger Wednesdays year-round at no extra cost.
The card is priced at $299.99 and only 20 exist.
The bar offers a new limited-edition slider every month, and this month you can indulge in the Bodega Special, which comes with toppings like ham, salami, cheese, tomatoes, pickles, and sub sauce.
With spring on the way, Pennies plans on reopening its patio soon with a soft-launch slated for April and summer menu launch on May 1.
If you're craving endless burgers then you might want to head to this place on a Wednesday evening.
Pennies AYCE Burgers
Price: $16.99
When: Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: 127 Strachan Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fill up on endless burgers at this Toronto spot.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.