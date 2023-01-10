This All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Brunch In Ontario Is Served In A Speakeasy & Costs Under $30
It takes place every Sunday.
You'll want to come hungry to this Ontario winery. The venue serves all-you-can-eat pancakes each week and you can feast in a hidden speakeasy.
Karlo Estates Winery is located in Prince Edward County, about a 2 and a half hour drive from Toronto. The property boasts a historic barn, scenic vineyard, dry-stone bridge, and speakeasy Wine Lounge.
Pancakes in a speakeasy at Karlo Estates. Courtesy of Karlo Estates
There's more than just wine at this venue, though. The winery hosts a weekly Bubble Brunch where you can indulge in all-you-can-eat pancakes.
The boozy brunch is served every Sunday in the speakeasy. Upon arrival, you'll be treated to a mimosa or glass of 2021 Bubble.
The pancakes are gluten-free and are made from scratch with Jubilee Forest Farm's ground buckwheat. They are served with Campbell Orchard apple sauce, Koopmans Maple Mountain maple syrup, oat milk, and coconut yogurt with vanilla for some extra flavour.
Guests are able to add additional toppings such as buttery squares, chopped walnuts, coconut yogurt and fresh berries. Tea and coffee are included.
According to the winery, the speakeasy is a "cross between an English pub and a French bordello." It's located in the historic barn in the original milking parlour and is outfitted with Persian rugs and "burgundy and pink button-tufted antique sofas."
The all-you-can-eat experience costs $27 per person and can be booked online.
Bubble Brunch
Mimosa and bottles of bubbly.
Price: $27 per person
When: Every Sunday
Address: 561 Danforth Rd., Prince Edward, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes in a speakeasy at this Ontario winery.