This All-You-Can-Eat Pancake Brunch In Ontario Is Served In A Speakeasy & Costs Under $30

It takes place every Sunday.

Ontario Associate Editor
Pancakes with berries and nut toppings. Right: Speakeasy at Karlo Estates.

Courtesy of Karlo Estates

You'll want to come hungry to this Ontario winery. The venue serves all-you-can-eat pancakes each week and you can feast in a hidden speakeasy.

Karlo Estates Winery is located in Prince Edward County, about a 2 and a half hour drive from Toronto. The property boasts a historic barn, scenic vineyard, dry-stone bridge, and speakeasy Wine Lounge.

Pancakes in a speakeasy at Karlo Estates. Pancakes in a speakeasy at Karlo Estates. Courtesy of Karlo Estates

There's more than just wine at this venue, though. The winery hosts a weekly Bubble Brunch where you can indulge in all-you-can-eat pancakes.

The boozy brunch is served every Sunday in the speakeasy. Upon arrival, you'll be treated to a mimosa or glass of 2021 Bubble.

The pancakes are gluten-free and are made from scratch with Jubilee Forest Farm's ground buckwheat. They are served with Campbell Orchard apple sauce, Koopmans Maple Mountain maple syrup, oat milk, and coconut yogurt with vanilla for some extra flavour.

Guests are able to add additional toppings such as buttery squares, chopped walnuts, coconut yogurt and fresh berries. Tea and coffee are included.

According to the winery, the speakeasy is a "cross between an English pub and a French bordello." It's located in the historic barn in the original milking parlour and is outfitted with Persian rugs and "burgundy and pink button-tufted antique sofas."

The all-you-can-eat experience costs $27 per person and can be booked online.

If you're looking for more brunch spots, you can check out these restaurants around Toronto that are loved by locals.

Bubble Brunch

\u200bMimosa and bottles of bubbly.

Courtesy of Karlo Estates

Price: $27 per person

When: Every Sunday

Address: 561 Danforth Rd., Prince Edward, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes in a speakeasy at this Ontario winery.

Website

    Madeline Forsyth
    Ontario Associate Editor
    Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
