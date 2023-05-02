toronto patios

These Are The 10 B​est Toronto Patios To Check Out This Summer, According To Locals (VIDEO)

Patio season is almost here!

Toronto Staff Writer
A person sipping a cocktail at Pennies Bar. Right; A person in front of the pool at Lavelle.

A person sipping a cocktail at Pennies Bar. Right; A person in front of the pool at Lavelle.

@willxparry | Instgarm, @fannydanten | Instagram

Toronto patio season is slowly approaching, and these are the best Toronto restaurants to hit up.

Narcity took to the streets to ask Toronto locals what their favourite patio in the city is, and there are so many to check out.

Locals around downtown gave some killer recommendations for outdoor patios, from King Street classics to towering rooftops and hidden gems where you can escape to a leafy oasis.

Here are ten Toronto patios you need to check out this summer, according to locals.

@narcitytoronto

Toronto patio season is slowly approaching so Narcity’s Brooke Houghton took to the streets to ask locals what their favourite patio in the city is. Here are the best restaurants to hit up! ☀️🍴 #toronto #patioseason #torontofoodies #ontario #canada #narcity



Oretta

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 633 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a delicious Italian dinner or a boozy brunch on this coveted patio in the summer sun.

Menu

Pennies

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Pub fare

Address: 127 Strachan Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This patio is a great affordable option for summer with cheap sliders, free popcorn and a great happy hour where you can get a $5 doubles.

Menu

Bar Poet

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 1090 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can grab a pizza for yourself and eat it out on their street patio while soaking up the sun.

If you head over for happy hour, you'll also be able to grab $5 shots and a $5 Poet Lager Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Menu

Añejo

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 600 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for delicious tacos on an intimate patio, this is a great spot. Not to mention you can grab $6 margaritas during their happy hour.

Menu

Lapinou

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: French

Address: 642 King St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This stunning patio is hidden just off King Street and will transport you to a chic bistro in France with twinkling lights, red brick and cobblestone where you can sip on cocktails this summer.

Menu

Lavelle

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Brazillian & Japanese

Address: 627 King St. W, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This patio has surrounding views of the CN Tower and a pool, if you're up for taking a dip in the summer heat in between your cocktails and snacks.

Menu

Kost

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Assorted

Address: 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This rooftop patio is on top of the Bisha Hotel and has an infinity pool and a gorgeous view of the CN Tower, which will make a perfect background for your next brunch or night out.

Menu

23 Cafe

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe

Address: 728 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This Queen West cafe has a hidden oasis in its backyard with a gorgeous garden patio and deck filled with plants where you can relax with a coffee and one of their famous butter tarts.

Menu

Amsterdam Brewery

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Craft Brewery

Address: 245 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This craft brewery is right by the water, and you can enjoy a pint of beer while looking overlooking the lake.

Menu

The Porch

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Pub fare

Address: 250 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This rooftop patio has great views of the city and affordable eats. So you can grab a boozy bucket drink and a sandwich or burger for a decent price on a night out with friends.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
Brooke Houghton
Toronto Staff Writer
Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

9 Gorgeous Toronto Patios You & Your Besties Need To Get Tipsy At This Spring

7 'Covered Patios' In Toronto For People Who Sunburn Super Easy

6 Toronto Patios Where You Can Finally Watch Raptors & Leafs Games Again

7 Toronto Rooftop Terraces Where You Can See The Entire City

8 Beautiful New Toronto Patios That Will Make Your Summer Even More Delicious

11 Toronto Restaurant Patios That Will Take You On A Trip Around The World

9 Stunning Patios In Toronto Where You Can Dine In A Leafy Oasis

Loading...