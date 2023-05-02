These Are The 10 Best Toronto Patios To Check Out This Summer, According To Locals (VIDEO)
Narcity took to the streets to ask Toronto locals what their favourite patio in the city is, and there are so many to check out.
Locals around downtown gave some killer recommendations for outdoor patios, from King Street classics to towering rooftops and hidden gems where you can escape to a leafy oasis.
Here are ten Toronto patios you need to check out this summer, according to locals.
Oretta
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 633 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To enjoy a delicious Italian dinner or a boozy brunch on this coveted patio in the summer sun.
Pennies
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 127 Strachan Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This patio is a great affordable option for summer with cheap sliders, free popcorn and a great happy hour where you can get a $5 doubles.
Bar Poet
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 1090 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can grab a pizza for yourself and eat it out on their street patio while soaking up the sun.
If you head over for happy hour, you'll also be able to grab $5 shots and a $5 Poet Lager Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Añejo
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican
Address: 600 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for delicious tacos on an intimate patio, this is a great spot. Not to mention you can grab $6 margaritas during their happy hour.
Lapinou
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French
Address: 642 King St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This stunning patio is hidden just off King Street and will transport you to a chic bistro in France with twinkling lights, red brick and cobblestone where you can sip on cocktails this summer.
Lavelle
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Brazillian & Japanese
Address: 627 King St. W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This patio has surrounding views of the CN Tower and a pool, if you're up for taking a dip in the summer heat in between your cocktails and snacks.
Kost
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Assorted
Address: 80 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This rooftop patio is on top of the Bisha Hotel and has an infinity pool and a gorgeous view of the CN Tower, which will make a perfect background for your next brunch or night out.
23 Cafe
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Cafe
Address: 728 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Queen West cafe has a hidden oasis in its backyard with a gorgeous garden patio and deck filled with plants where you can relax with a coffee and one of their famous butter tarts.
Amsterdam Brewery
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Craft Brewery
Address: 245 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This craft brewery is right by the water, and you can enjoy a pint of beer while looking overlooking the lake.
The Porch
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Pub fare
Address: 250 Adelaide St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This rooftop patio has great views of the city and affordable eats. So you can grab a boozy bucket drink and a sandwich or burger for a decent price on a night out with friends.