8 Beautiful New Toronto Patios That Will Make Your Summer Even More Delicious

From rooftop terraces to flower-filled dining areas.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
The sun is out, and that means it's time for patio dates. If you're looking to try something new this season, then you'll want to add these spots to your summer plans.

These new patios around the city come with delicious food, dreamy views, and more, so bring your appetite and enjoy the warm weather to the fullest.

OEB Breakfast Co.

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Breakfast

Address: 125 E. Liberty St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The only thing better than brunch is patio brunch, and you can enjoy your meal outdoors at OEB Breakfast Co. The breakfast restaurant opened earlier this year, and the outdoor patio is now available for guests. You can dig into upscale dishes like breakfast carbonara and sip flights of mimosas.

Menu

Roses Cocina

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: North American

Address: 111 Princes' Blvd., Second Floor, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This new spot serves elevated North American comfort food with a side of lake views. Located on the second floor of Hotel X, the restaurant has a spacious patio overlooking the water, and it's set to open soon.

Menu

Oretta Midtown

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 2131 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The second location of this popular Italian restaurant opened earlier this year, and now you can dig into the food on the gorgeous new patio. Surrounded by bright flowers, it's a dreamy place for brunch, dinner, and drinks.

Menu

Mandy's

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Salads

Address: 52 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The popular Montreal salad chain made its debut in Toronto back in February, and it's recently teamed up with Dear Grain to launch a patio where you can dig into fresh bread, salads, and more.

Menu

BlueBlood Steakhouse

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Address: 1 Austin Terrace, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The BlueBlood Steakhouse patio at Casa Loma just got a magical makeover, and guests can feast in transparent domes with crystal ball vibes.

Menu

Valerie

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 111 Princes' Blvd., Rooftop, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Another new opening at Hotel X, this multi-level food concept has a patio that stretches over the entire rooftop. You can take in panoramic views of the lake and city as you enjoy boozy drinks and more.

Website

Queen Garden Cafe

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Coffee shop

Address: 771 Queen St. E., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This whimsical garden patio is a dreamy place to enjoy a cup of coffee, and the glass cafe makes the whole space even more charming.

Instagram

Soluna

Price: To be announced

Cuisine: Coastal

Address: 314 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: A brand new day-to-night experience is hitting the city this summer. Soluna is a bohemian-themed restaurant with a lush rooftop patio, so keep an eye out for opening dates.

Website

