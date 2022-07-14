This New Toronto Restaurant Has Boho Vibes & A Rooftop Patio With Sunset Views (PHOTOS)
It's like a little trip to Tulum.
There's a new spot to enjoy food, drinks, and sunset views in Toronto. Soluna is a day-to-night restaurant concept that recently opened on Queen Street West, and you'll feel like you've stepped into another country when dining here.
The venue was brought to life by Dan Gunam (founder of Calii Love and Love Child Social Club) and Vito Tomasicchio (Nodo Restaurants, Hush Hush, and Nest).
Featuring a dreamy rooftop patio and bohemian-inspired interior, this spot is brimming with summer vacay vibes, and you can sip cocktails while gazing over the city.
Tunnel of branches leading to Soluna. Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
You'll enter through a tunnel lined with illuminated branches that leads to a small courtyard. The white plaster walls and pots filled with cacti will transport you to a far away place, and if you love a good photo op, this is the perfect spot to snap that Instagram pic.
Two women sitting outside by pots of cacti.Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
A staircase leads you to the rooftop patio, where you can soak up the city skyline and catch some sunset views. The terrace is furnished with comfy couches and seats, low tables, and leafy decor.
Colourful murals brighten the white walls, and a rooftop kitchen serves up dishes and drinks. The rooftop patio has soft launched, but the official opening will be taking place in the coming days.
Rooftop patio at Soluna.Courtesy of Soluna
The bohemian-inspired restaurant downstairs will fuel your wanderlust. The space features a large bar area, tables, booths, and a DJ booth where you can enjoy entertainment or dance the night away.
Interior of Soluna.Courtesy of Soluna
The share-style menu boasts coastal flavours with a nod to Latin American, South East Asian, and Mediterranean cuisine. You can enjoy dishes such as lamb chops, seared tofu, and ricotta mousse for dessert. The drink menu is filled with craft cocktails including champagne sangria and an espresso martini.
Interior of Soluna.Courtesy of Soluna
From entertainment to towering views and boozy drinks, this spot will have you feeling like you took a summer vacay without leaving the city.
Soluna
People standing outside Soluna by pots of cacti.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Coastal
Address: 312 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy rooftop views and boho vibes at this new Toronto restaurant.