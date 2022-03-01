Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
first look

Mandy's Gourmet Salads Is Opening Its First Toronto Shop & Here's A Look Inside (PHOTOS)

You can finally try this popular Montreal salad bar! 🥗

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Mandy's Gourmet Salads First Toronto Location

Mandy's Gourmet Salads First Toronto Location

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Say goodbye to bland salads, because this new restaurant puts a fancy, flavourful spin on traditional leafy bowls. Mandy's Gourmet Salads, a popular Montreal chain, is officially opening its first Toronto location, and you can get your hands on all sorts of colourful dishes.

Founded in 2004 by sisters Rebecca and Mandy Wolfe, the gourmet salad bar began in the back of a woman's clothing store, and now has eight shops across Montreal.

The Toronto store is the first location to open outside of Québec, with more planned to open in the city as well as internationally in the future.

"We have always dreamed of being in Toronto," says Rebecca. "This is the big city for us as Montrealers, [...] we figured that this was the the natural next step and we've been planting the seed forever now, we've been trying to open for two years."

"We're so overwhelmed with Toronto love so far. We open[ed] for just delivery through third-party and it's been amazing, we were busy, we've run out of food everyday. We actually had to close for dinner last night because we didn't have any more food to serve Toronto so we're really grateful."

Located on Ossington Avenue, the venue is officially welcoming guests as of March 1, and here's a first look at what you can expect.

Mandy's Gourmet Salads First Toronto LocationMadeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Space

The Ossington location may be small, but it certainly doesn't lack in aesthetics. A burst of fun colours and prints greet you as soon as you step through the door.

Mandy's Gourmet Salads First Toronto LocationMadeline Forsyth | Narcity

"We want to give people the experience that salads and eating healthy can be sexy," says Mandy. "It doesn't have to be a diet experience where you come in and the calories are posted and you're in a cafeteria and there's no vibe."

"We want people to feel as excited about eating healthy as they are excited to go out at night and have a drink and get together with people that they love [...]. There's no reason why we can't have it all."

The dining area is filled with plush pink seating and a tropical wall complete with banana-shaped lights. Family photos hang across the vibrant wallpaper, giving the space a homey, personal feel.

Mandy's Gourmet Salads First Toronto LocationMadeline Forsyth | Narcity

Many decorative items were sourced from the sisters' travels, such as vintage bottles from their favourite antique store in Kennebunkport and photographs of their horseback riding experience in The Bahamas.

One of the most eye-catching features is the illuminated bar area lined with theatrical mirrors where you can enjoy your meal and snap a selfie.

Mandy's Gourmet Salads First Toronto LocationMadeline Forsyth | Narcity

The shop also sells merchandise such as hoodies and snacks, and you can get your takeout order from the cheerful pink pick-up shelves.

The bathroom is definitely worth checking out — the room is decked out in colourful wallpaper and retro designs.

Mandy's Gourmet Salads First Toronto LocationMadeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Food

Mandy's is all about salads, but not the bland, flavourless bowls you might be used to.

"We really wanted people to be able to eat healthy and quickly," says Mandy. "I still love, you know, pizza and sandwiches and chips, but something that doesn't make you want to take a nap after."

Mandy's Gourmet Salads First Toronto LocationMadeline Forsyth | Narcity

"We wanted people to eat live food, colourful food, food from the earth, the least processed possible. We put together a menu that is internationally inspired with tons of colour and flavour, all homemade recipes for dressings, and unusual combinations of flavours and textures, and people love it. So we wanted to bring it to Toronto."

The menu is brimming with a variety of healthy salads and bowls, as well as cold-pressed juices.

The Peanut Satay Salad is drizzled with sesame citrus dressing and filled with shredded carrots, purple cabbage, mango, green onions, wonton chips, peanut mock chicken, and peanuts. It has a crisp, fresh taste and is delightfully crunchy thanks to the peanuts and wonton chips.

Mandy's Gourmet Salads First Toronto LocationThe Peanut Satay Salad | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

The Endless Summer comes with avocado, quinoa, pomegranate seeds, tempura onions, and tamari mock chicken, and every bite is bursting with flavour. It's also quite filling due to the hearty ingredients.

Mandy's Gourmet Salads First Toronto LocationThe Endless Summer Salad | Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

So far, the most popular Toronto salad is the Cobb Salad, which has cherry tomatoes, avocado, green onions, mushrooms, baked pita chips, bacon, and a hard boiled egg.

"Aside from being a Montreal-based company, I think it's really great that it's a women-founded and run business," Mandy says. "And not only that; we're two sisters. I think that a strong family can really create a strong business, and Becca and I've been doing this together for 18 years, we still love each other."

"As much as people love the experience and the food, they also love the story behind it, and it's a true story. We're just so happy to be here and meeting new people and being welcomed into such a great big city like Toronto."

Mandy's

Mandy's Gourmet Salads First Toronto Location

Madeline Forsyth | Narcity

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Salads

Address: 52 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You don't have to sacrifice flavour for healthiness at this gourmet salad bar, which has just opened its first Toronto location.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

best restaurants in toronto

11 Toronto Restaurants That Reality TV Stars Love To Hit Up Whenever They're In Town

From The Bachelor to Property Brothers & Too Hot To Handle. 👀

@harboursixty | Instagram, Courtesy of Brendan Scanzano

Ever wonder where celebs like to hang out in Toronto? We asked local reality tv stars what their favourite restaurants in the city are, and some even shared what their go-to order is.

From romantic venues to rooftop patios, these places are celebrity-approved, so you know they must be good!

Keep ReadingShow less
drake

Randy's Patties In Toronto Is Closing & Drake Said He Would Buy The Restaurant

"Thank you for all the incredible love and support."

Randy's Patties in Toronto, RIGHT: Drake posing for a photo in February

Google Maps, @champagnepapi | Instagram

Beloved Toronto restaurant Randy's Patties announced via Instagram this week that it would be closing its doors, causing widespread heartbreak across the city.

On Thursday, the business revealed that it would be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and would be limiting patty purchases to one dozen per customer as it can't accommodate the "massive influx of customers" that flooded the restaurant to get one last box of patties.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto restaurants

The Property Brothers Share Their 8 Favourite Spots To Eat In Toronto & Mississauga

So many different cuisines to try!

@propertybrothers | Instagram, @eastteacan | Instagram

The hosts of HGTV's Property Brothers are experts when it comes to fixing up homes, but they also know a thing or two about good restaurants. In an email to Narcity, television stars Drew and Jonathan Scott shared their favourite places to eat in Toronto and Mississauga.

The Canadian brothers are fairly familiar with Toronto – it turns out that Drew met his wife, Linda Phan, who hails from Mississauga, at Toronto Fashion Week back in 2010, and the brothers have fixed up plenty of local homes over the years as well.

Keep ReadingShow less
best restaurants in toronto

5 Best Black-Owned Restaurants In Toronto For Mouthwatering Eats, According To Top Chefs

Consider your next dinner date sorted!

@maikuwong | Instagram, @nomsoftoronto | Instagram

If you're looking to celebrate Black History Month through food, there are so many Black-owned restaurants in Toronto that you can check out.

Narcity spoke with three top chefs and restaurateurs who shared what they think the best Black-owned restaurants are in the 6ix that you can support this month and all year long.

Keep ReadingShow less