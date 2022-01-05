Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
first look

'Cake Boss' Just Opened The First Carlo's Bakery In Canada & Here's A Look Inside (PHOTOS)

The Mississauga shop has SO many sweets! 🍰🌈

'Cake Boss' Just Opened The First Carlo's Bakery In Canada & Here's A Look Inside (PHOTOS)
Brooke Houghton | Narcity, @carlosbakery | Instagram

Here's some good news to sweeten up your week. Carlo's Bakery has officially opened its first Canadian location in Port Credit, and you can finally get your hands on all sorts of iconic treats right here in the GTA.

Owned by Buddy Valastro, who is known for his television series Cake Boss, the bakery offers a range of food items, from rainbow cakes to New York-style pizzas.

The shop was initially supposed to open during spring 2021, but after some delays, it had its soft opening on January 4, 2022.

The man, myth, and legend himself, Valastro, is reportedly trying to make his way out to the store in the coming weeks as well, so you may even have a chance to meet the boss himself.

The 3,200-square-foot space is full of renowned Italian desserts, and here's a peek inside.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

The Space

The dessert emporium has a sleek design with tiled flooring, a glimmering chandelier, a neon sign, and showcases of cakes and treats.

Your eye is instantly drawn to the sprawling counter, where pastries and goodies are illuminated on glass shelves. Behind the counter, an archway filled with cakes and ribboned boxes glows from the marble wall.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

A large television plays episodes of Cake Boss, and Buddy can even video call in from the screen and answer visitors' questions.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Beside the projector is the perfect Instagram photo opp, where you can pose with a printed-out version of Buddy on the wall as he holds up an impressively decorated Canadian-themed cake of the storefront with a moose and all!

The grab-and-go counter makes it easy to pick up something fast, or if you'd rather stay a while, there is a bar table for indoor dining (pending restrictions) and an outdoor patio with an awning that provides some coverage for tables.

The patio is open year-round, weather permitting, so you can grab a slice of pizza and lounge outside until you're ready to go back in for a cannoli.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

You can fuel your sweet cravings by heading over to the show kitchen and watching the chefs as they make all sorts of desserts, sandwiches and pizzas.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

The Food

The menu boasts a range of Italian cuisine, from cannolis to pizza, as well as the iconic treats that Carlo's Bakery is famous for.

If you have a sweet tooth, you can bite into pastries like chocolate-dipped cannoli, lobster tails, seven-layer rainbow cookies, and donuts.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

One of the main highlights of the menu is, of course, the cakes that the bakery is known for. You can shop for custom cakes or grab some of the available flavours like the iconic vanilla rainbow, red velvet, and confetti.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

This isn't the first time the cakes have been available in the GTA; you can also find them at various vending machines around the city.

Other sweet treats include cupcakes, pies, and gelato that's served from a cute cart. You can also order a drink like hot chocolate, espresso, and Buddy's Fave coffee.

As for savoury items, you can enjoy New York-style brick oven pizza slices and sandwiches with fresh mozzarella.

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

The bakery has endless options to curb any sugar craving, and despite its Hollywood feel, the shop is filled with locals from the community behind the register, in the kitchen and waiting in line for a slice of Buddy's famous cake!

Carlo's Bakery

Brooke Houghton | Narcity

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 167 Lakeshore Rd. W., Port Credit, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can finally visit the famous Cake Boss bakery right here in the GTA, and it's the very first Canadian location.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles

9 Toronto Restaurants Where You Can Get The Most Epic & Colourful Salads

Many spots offer delivery, too! 🥗

@callaisfoodcraze | Instagram, @judyyu15 | Instagram

If your New Years resolution is to eat more greens, then look no further than these Toronto spots that serve up some pretty epic salads.

From fresh salads to colourful bowls filled with roasted ingredients, vegetables have never looked so good. Many of these venues also offer delivery or takeout.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Heated Patios In Toronto Where You Can Indulge In Food & Drinks Without Freezing

Some spots are serving warm cocktails, too. 🍷

@bar_neon | Instagram, @tinjoii | Instagram

Despite the cold, patio season is still in full swing at these restaurants around Toronto with heated terraces.

Due to restrictions coming into effect on January 5, indoor dining will not be available at Ontario venues, but you can enjoy a meal or drinks outdoors at these winter patios in the city.

Keep Reading Show less

This Toronto Restaurant Was Just Named The Best Italian Dining Spot In The World For 2022

It also was awarded "Meal of the Year".

@donalfonsoto | Instagram, @carolynjxchen | Instagram

A Toronto restaurant received some major recognition this week when it was named the best place in the world for Italian cuisine outside of Italy.

Don Alfonso 1890, an upscale spot located in Casa Loma, received first place in 50 Top Italy's The Best Italian Restaurants in The World 2022 awards.

Keep Reading Show less

The 10 Best Restaurants In Toronto For A Hot Date Night

Say goodbye to Netflix & Chill.

@sonjakirsh_ | Instagram, @terroni.to | Instagram

If you're looking to add some extra romance to your next date, then these restos are the places to go. We asked Narcity readers what the best Toronto restaurants for a hot date night are as part of our new Food Awards, and here are the top ten rankings.

Leave Netflix behind and indulge in pasta, sushi, fancy cocktails, and more at these romantic spots.

Keep Reading Show less