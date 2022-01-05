'Cake Boss' Just Opened The First Carlo's Bakery In Canada & Here's A Look Inside (PHOTOS)
The Mississauga shop has SO many sweets! 🍰🌈
Here's some good news to sweeten up your week. Carlo's Bakery has officially opened its first Canadian location in Port Credit, and you can finally get your hands on all sorts of iconic treats right here in the GTA.
Owned by Buddy Valastro, who is known for his television series Cake Boss, the bakery offers a range of food items, from rainbow cakes to New York-style pizzas.
The shop was initially supposed to open during spring 2021, but after some delays, it had its soft opening on January 4, 2022.
The man, myth, and legend himself, Valastro, is reportedly trying to make his way out to the store in the coming weeks as well, so you may even have a chance to meet the boss himself.
The 3,200-square-foot space is full of renowned Italian desserts, and here's a peek inside.
The Space
The dessert emporium has a sleek design with tiled flooring, a glimmering chandelier, a neon sign, and showcases of cakes and treats.
Your eye is instantly drawn to the sprawling counter, where pastries and goodies are illuminated on glass shelves. Behind the counter, an archway filled with cakes and ribboned boxes glows from the marble wall.
A large television plays episodes of Cake Boss, and Buddy can even video call in from the screen and answer visitors' questions.
Beside the projector is the perfect Instagram photo opp, where you can pose with a printed-out version of Buddy on the wall as he holds up an impressively decorated Canadian-themed cake of the storefront with a moose and all!
The grab-and-go counter makes it easy to pick up something fast, or if you'd rather stay a while, there is a bar table for indoor dining (pending restrictions) and an outdoor patio with an awning that provides some coverage for tables.
The patio is open year-round, weather permitting, so you can grab a slice of pizza and lounge outside until you're ready to go back in for a cannoli.
You can fuel your sweet cravings by heading over to the show kitchen and watching the chefs as they make all sorts of desserts, sandwiches and pizzas.
The Food
The menu boasts a range of Italian cuisine, from cannolis to pizza, as well as the iconic treats that Carlo's Bakery is famous for.
If you have a sweet tooth, you can bite into pastries like chocolate-dipped cannoli, lobster tails, seven-layer rainbow cookies, and donuts.
One of the main highlights of the menu is, of course, the cakes that the bakery is known for. You can shop for custom cakes or grab some of the available flavours like the iconic vanilla rainbow, red velvet, and confetti.
This isn't the first time the cakes have been available in the GTA; you can also find them at various vending machines around the city.
Other sweet treats include cupcakes, pies, and gelato that's served from a cute cart. You can also order a drink like hot chocolate, espresso, and Buddy's Fave coffee.
As for savoury items, you can enjoy New York-style brick oven pizza slices and sandwiches with fresh mozzarella.
The bakery has endless options to curb any sugar craving, and despite its Hollywood feel, the shop is filled with locals from the community behind the register, in the kitchen and waiting in line for a slice of Buddy's famous cake!
Carlo's Bakery
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 167 Lakeshore Rd. W., Port Credit, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can finally visit the famous Cake Boss bakery right here in the GTA, and it's the very first Canadian location.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.